SWIPEBY Adds New Tool for Deliveries for Offline Orders
Restaurants Offering Catered Meals and Office Lunches Now Have Third-Party Delivery
Winston-Salem, NC –June 15, 2023 – SWIPEBY, a holistic direct ordering platform, announced today the addition of SWIPEBY Dispatch, a tool that allows restaurants to request a delivery driver for types of customers who typically phone in their orders instead of ordering online. SWIPEBY finds the closest, least expensive driver among companies such as Uber and DoorDash and can save restaurants up to 30 percent off of third-party delivery company fees. Restaurants that offer catered meals or large office lunches now have a delivery option.
“Restaurants need an easy third-party delivery option for the types of orders that are typically done by phone. Restaurants that get catered meal requests, office lunch orders and have customers who aren’t comfortable with ordering online can now offer the convenience of delivery,” explained SWIPEBY Founder and CEO Carl Turner. “Dispatch makes it possible for an independent restaurant operator who may not want to have their own drivers to consider additional revenue avenues.”
According to Turner, SWIPEBY Dispatch is the result of multiple restaurant owner requests and is a big need in the market. The new tool is available for orders entered by restaurant staff on a computer, tablet or mobile device. The staff member will be able to enter the order, get delivery times and take payment in a way that is quick, easy and convenient.
“With the Dispatch tool a restaurant can immediately market their ability to deliver office lunches and wedding dinners to help entice new types of customers,” Turner said.
About SWIPEBY
SWIPEBY is a turnkey solution that provides a cost-effective, easy-to-use application that allows businesses to compete in the highly innovative and evolving marketplace with easy online ordering, delivery, pick-up, re-marketing, and geo-fenced arrival notifications featuring customized messaging. Its seamless curbside solution is the perfect way to satisfy customers on-the-go by giving them an excellent off-premise experience that keeps them coming back. SWIPEBY was founded in 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC and opened an office in Miami, FL in July 2021. www.swipe.by.
