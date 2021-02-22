Please join Sweet Charity Productions for a live staged reading of Robert Harling's southern classic, "Steel Magnolias" at 7:30 PM on Sat., Feb. 27, 2021. See the production at https://tinyurl.com/SMSweetCharity.
While the event is free, Sweet Charity Productions encourages you to support its mission of "theatre with thoughtfulness" by donating to the Kellin Foundation for mental health in Guilford County, North Carolina. The Kellin Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build resilient children, families, and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy, and community outreach.Links to the donation site will appear during the program, or you may contribute in advance at https://tinyurl.com/SMFeb27Kellin.
For more information about the Kellin Foundation, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
Image courtesy of Sweet Charity Productions. Permission to reprint.
