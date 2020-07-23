Winston-Salem, NC - Now that summer is here, there’s plenty of seasonal thrifting to do, but there’s no need to spend lots of money doing it. Goodwill retail stores are stocked with everything from beach towels and party decorations, to swimsuits and flip flops… AND, all at bargain prices!
“Because of COVID-19, a lot of families have adjusted their vacation plans so they can spend more time together, and camping is the perfect activity”, said Sara Butner, Communications Manager for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.” So if camping is on your family’s to-do list we may have some items to help make it feel more like home like pots and pans, to flashlights and lanterns.”
Summer is also a good time to stock up on clothing, books, lamps, luggage, and much more. And, while thrifting, there’s always time to think of others.
“While you are here shopping for yourself, be sure to keep friends and family in mind too. Maybe you have a friend or loved one who could use a new pair of shoes or a blouse. If so, you can do something nice for someone else by shopping at Goodwill.”
Best of all, proceeds from the sale of every item, go to support Goodwill’s workforce development programs.
“Thrifting for bargains while helping folks get a job, is a win/win for the entire community!” said Ms. Butner.
For more information visit www.goodwillnwnc.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.