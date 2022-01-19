Stocked and Growing: Local food hall is gaining traction

High Point will soon have plenty of options when it comes to eating out as part of plans to revitalize its downtown. Stock + Grain Assembly is a 12,000-square-foot vendor hall comprised of nine independently-owned food concepts and two bars: a centrally-located bar with a focus on craft cocktails and draft beer, and a patio bar that features seasonal drinks and outdoor activations.
Ericka Edwards, Marketplace Manager for Stock + Grain Assembly along with Shannon Donovan, said that the idea is for residents to have a common ground “regardless of dietary preferences.”
Edwards and her colleague will handle the daily management and operations of the food hall, along with marketing, community and corporate events, and event sales. The Triad native has a background in event and hospitality management and has held previous positions with Sterling Events Group, WinMock at Kinderton, and the Winston Cup Museum Special Event Center.
It will occupy the first floor of The Outfields building, located at 275 North Elm St., allowing for foot traffic from Truist Point and Festival Plaza. The $210 million Outfields revitalization project, funded by a public-private partnership model that includes the City of High Point, Forward High Point, and High Point University sharing the cost of construction, design, and investment, was approved in March 2016 by city council as part of the city’s downtown catalyst project. The goal was to produce jobs, expand dining and shopping while adding residential housing to the area, and ensure that downtown could be a gathering space for residents. So far, there are plans for a new hotel, office community, and multi-family housing to name a few.
Edwards that everyone she’s spoken with is excited about the opportunities the new venue will bring. She said it has been fun to see the enthusiasm and support grown behind the project.
“Our goal is to be a big part of the growth that’s happening in High Point and a meeting ground for a downtown scene. This will be a place to go downtown and enjoy cocktails, something to eat and maybe go over and watch the baseball game. So, people are very excited, and they kind of recognize that this is something the community of High Point has wanted and needed for quite a while. Everyone that we’ve spoken with has been very excited about it and also very supportive.”
Developed by CANAdev, a Baltimore-based, full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in retail placemaking, Stock + Grain is gearing up for its grand opening celebration in Spring 2022 after delaying its opening in 2020, due to construction and COVID.
“We do plan to hold an event that will really get the community excited and as a way to say thank you to the community for their support and involvement,” Edwards said. “The delay kind of helped sell the excitement. This feels like an exciting new era and we are starting to see things really come together. It really feels like it’s coming to fruition.”
The venue is designed with modern furniture and bright pops of color with the help of Davis Furniture and seating for more than 200 people. Outside, patio seating is offered that can seat more than 100 with a bar that looks toward the Rockers Stadium.
While food artisans will be the highlight of the food hall, there will also be room for retail tenants, although that aspect has yet to be finalized.
“There’s currently room for growth but right now we are focused on the restaurants and the bar spaces,” Edwards elaborated.
That focus is not without reason. As of right now, Stock + Grain Assembly only has five restaurants committed, leaving four open spaces. Edwards is not worried and said that it’s about finding the right “chef” for the space.
“We have a couple of spaces that we have a pretty heavy interest in and really good traction on and then we have a couple of spaces that we are still looking for restaurant partners with. So there are still leasing opportunities but we are feeling really good about the way things are filling up and also just the variety that’s there,” she said. “We have a really great variety of products, great skilled chefs. We’re excited to see what else is in the pipeline and how those other spaces fill up.”
Greensboro-based Chef Roddy Tate, Jr. of Go Yaki, has secured his spot at the food hall and will be offering his version of Afro-Japanese cuisine. Tate said that the partnership would allow his small business an opportunity to “gain further exposure.”
“The High Point area is growing and this will help us enhance our business into that market. This opportunity will give this area a chance to have the Afro-Jap experience,” he said. “Our customers are excited that we officially have a physical location for them to visit!”
For Edwards, it’s about getting to know the vendors, and how she can help them better their business.
“The most exciting piece for me is getting to know our vendors and understanding their stories, why they’re doing what they’re doing, and then helping to be a part of their growth. That’s a really important part, and a different part, of the community we focus on. Just local restaurant partners, their vision and how that plays into the community of Stock + Grain and the greater community of downtown High Point.”
So far, the following food artisans have been confirmed:
Biscuits Brisket & Beer: Serving classic smoked meats and Texas-style BBQ, Biscuits Brisket & Beer is the first restaurant from owner Chris Ryker, founder of NC Beer Pride. The menu will feature brisket, sausage, and smoked turkey breast, as well as biscuits with a variety of toppings. Their “Wild Card Wednesday” menu will offer whole chicken wings, burnt ends, and beef ribs. Diners can expect to choose from five beers on tap to wash it down.
Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop: Specializing in “made-to-order doughnuts in artistic flavors,” Pop’s Mini’s is a homegrown business from husband-and-wife team Christopher and Margaret Headen. Established in Atlanta three years ago, the black-owned business is now a favorite at High Point farmers’ markets and events. www.popsminidoughnuts.com
Yumi Sushi: Specializing in Japanese cuisine & Taiwanese boba tea, Yumi Sushi is the first restaurant from industry veterans Jessica and Hsiao Shan Chen. The husband-and-wife team are excited to bring together the culinary discoveries from their travels and their 20 years of combined experience in the best of Greensboro’s Asian restaurant industry to serve up sushi, customizable poke bowls, Japanese sakes, and more.
Damn Good Dogs: With a focus on gourmet grilled hot dogs and smash burgers, former police officer Jaquay Williams launched Damn Good Dogs as a mobile food cart in 2020. Williams said his mission is to connect the community with good food. Highlights of the menu include the Bacon Dog, Carolina Dog, New Yorker Dog, Philly Dog, Buffalo Blue Dog, as well as homemade chili and cheese dogs. The Damn Good Burger comes with classic toppings and condiments in addition to their Damn Good Sauce; and the Damn Good Fries are topped with warm cheese sauce, sweet onions, ketchup, and Damn Good Sauce. A 100% plant-based spicy Italian vegan sausage is also available.
Go Yaki: A passion for culinary arts inspired Roddy Tate, Jr. to start the Greensboro-based food truck, Go Yaki. A play on the Japanese word teppanyaki (a dish of grilled meat and fried vegetables), Go Yaki simply means, “Go Grilled.” A mixture of two cultures and cuisines, Go Yaki has quickly become a community favorite, Afro-Jap experience. Among Go Yaki’s signature products are their Yaki Bowls, Boss Rolls (shrimp stir fry inside an egg roll), and Yaki Wangs — fried chicken wings glazed in homemade Mami white sauce and teriyaki sauce. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.
Edwards said that having been around the Triad for quite some time now, and having seen the growth in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, you can see the High Point wanting to spread its wings also.
“You see the potential there, and you see people getting behind it. I think High Point has a great opportunity in its growth potential. I think the vision is there, and people are enthusiastic about it,” she said. “We will be hosting a lot of community programming and events throughout the week. I think that we will be right on track with the surrounding areas in revitalizing the downtown scene.”
Local and regional food artisans and restaurateurs who are interested in learning more should email, leasing@stockandgrainhp.com. For more information or to book Stock and Grain Food Hall, visit stockandgrainhp.com.
