Stock + Grain Assembly's Damn Good Dogs and Message Coffee Announce Opening and Hours
HIGH POINT, North Carolina (July 12, 2022) Two more restaurant partners at Stock + Grain Assembly have announced their opening along with their hours of operation: Damn Good Dogs and Message Coffee.
Damn Good Dogs, offering gourmet grilled hot dogs and smashburgers, soft-opened on July 2 and has since transitioned to full operational hours. Damn Good Dogs is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Highlights of the Damn Good Dogs menu include specialty hot dogs, smashburgers, fries and an assortment of sauces to add a unique flavor profile to any menu item. Vegan sausages and smashburgers are also available.
Former police officer Jaquay Williams launched Damn Good Dogs as a mobile food cart in 2020. Williams said his mission is to connect the community with good food... damn good food. Damn Good Dogs has done just that by popping up at local apartment complexes and breweries in the Triad area and often selling out in the process.
Message Coffee soft-opened on July 8 and will continue their soft opening through July 14, operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will move to full operational hours on Friday, July 15. Their full operational hours will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Message Coffee is owned by Mo Ali, Christine Yom and Hejay Lee. Having grown up in the Triad, they are looking to offer their passion for coffee, tea, and pastries to the local community. Their mission is “to share the message of the gospel with the community the way it’s meant to be shared, by building relationships and trust.”
“It has been exciting to open the food hall to so much praise for Bevelry, Cahoots, Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop and Yumi Sushi,” said Shannon Donovan, Stock + Grain Assembly Marketplace Manager – Marketing & Events.
Donovan stated Damn Good Dogs and Message Coffee “will continue to add to the overall success of the food hall, so will Biscuits Brisket & Beer when they open later this summer.” Additional restaurant partners joining the food hall will be announced in the upcoming weeks, she added.
Keep up with the newest restaurant partners on Instagram: @damn.gooddogs and @messagecoffeehp. For more information on all restaurant partners and updates on food hall events and promotions, follow @stockandgrain on social media and visit stockandgrainhp.com.
About Stock + Grain Assembly
Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) on the first floor of The Outfields’ lead-off building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown. More info: stockandgrainhp.com
