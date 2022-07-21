Stock + Grain Assembly to Spice it Up with Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen
HIGH POINT, North Carolina (July 20, 2022) Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen, a Southern-inspired restaurant that combines recipes from the West Indies with a mother's touch, is the latest restaurant partner to join Stock + Grain Assembly.
The pandemic inspired High Point resident Otis Battles, Jr. to act on a five-year dream of opening a food truck in honor of his grandmother, Miss Johnnie Mae. A joint venture with his mother, Barbara Battles, Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen became an instant hit with locals.
Word spread, and TV stations began telling the story of the innovative new business using traditional recipes. The food truck was invited to a Super Bowl tailgate in Florida, the Essence Festival in Louisiana, New York Fashion Week and separate trips were made to Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey, just to name a few.
Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen pays homage to grandma’s recipes, with an added cajun twist. Among the Southern delicacies on the menu, their baked turkey wings over dirty rice are loaded with a special blend of spices, while their sweet potato cornbread adds a comfort that can only be found at Miss Johnnie Mae’s table. The fried chicken is a southern specialty.
Miss Johnnie Mae's Kitchen is home to North Carolina’s Rasta Pasta, a dish that originated with Jamaican chefs. Rasta Pasta is traditionally made with jerk seasoning, bell peppers, cream, and pasta. The colors of the dish are meant to reflect the colors of the Jamaican flag.
"There are many varieties of Rasta Pasta throughout the world, but what makes ours special is the secret cream sauce," Barbara says. "Come on over and allow us to show you what real home cooking southern hospitality is all about."
For more information, follow Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen on Instagram @missjohnniemae2020 and Facebook at Miss Johnnie Mae’s.
Six other food & beverage partners have opened to date: Yumi Sushi, Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop, Damn Good Dogs, Message Coffee and Bevelry and Cahoots, Stock + Grain Assembly's two neighborhood bars.
Additional food partners will be announced in the coming months.
About Stock + Grain Assembly
Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) on the first floor of The Outfields’ lead-off building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown. More info: www.stockandgrainhp.com
