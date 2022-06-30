Stock + Grain Assembly Food Partner Yumi Sushi to Hold ‘Soft Opening’ July 1
HIGH POINT, North Carolina (June 30, 2022) Yumi Sushi has announced its "soft opening" dates for the Fourth of July weekend at Stock + Grain Assembly.
For their soft opening, Yumi Sushi will be open noon-8 p.m. July 1-3 and noon-8 p.m. July 5-7. They will be closed on Monday, July 4 in recognition of the holiday. Yumi Sushi will move to full operational hours on July 8. The restaurant specializes in premium sushi, poke bowls, boba tea from Taiwan and has a selection of Japanese sakes. Yumi Sushi is the first venture from industry veterans Jessica and Hsiao Shan Chen.
Three other partners opened on June 1: Pop's Mini Doughnut Shop and Bevelry and Cahoots, Stock + Grain Assembly's two neighborhood bars.
Food partners planning to open this summer after final inspections and staff training include:
Biscuits Brisket & Beer: Serving classic smoked meats and Texas-style BBQ, this is the first restaurant from owner Chris Ryker, founder of NC Beer Pride. Ryker is also part owner of the two bars.
Damn Good Dogs: With a focus on gourmet grilled hot dogs and smashburgers, former police officer Jaquay Williams launched Damn Good Dogs as a mobile food cart in 2020.
Message Coffee: Alongside husband Mo Ali, co-owner Christine Yom says Message Coffee, previously Melrose Coffee, will offer coffee, refreshers, loose leaf teas, and pastries sourced from small businesses around the Triad.
Four additional food partners will be announced in the coming months.
Keep up with Yumi Sushi by following them on Instagram (@yumisushihp) and visiting their website: www.yumisushihp.com.
About Stock + Grain Assembly
Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) that will occupy the first floor of The Outfields’ lead-off building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace will be central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown. More info: www.stockandgrainhp.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.