High Point, N.C. (Jan. 28, 2021) – Stephen Hawryluk has accepted the position of Budget Manager within the City of High Point and will begin his new role on Feb. 15, 2021.
As Budget Manager, Hawryluk will oversee the Budget Division of the Financial Services Department. He and his team are responsible for working with department leaders to develop the annual operating and capital improvement budgets for the City. Additionally, the budget and evaluation team provides critical financial reporting to the City's Executive Team and City Council.
Hawryluk is currently the Assistant Budget Director in Winston-Salem. He has been in the Winston-Salem budget office since 2011 and has been the Assistant Director since 2017. Before joining the budget office in Winston-Salem, he was a budget analyst in Gaston County from 2007-2011.
Stephen has a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and a master's degree in Public Affairs from UNCG. He is a recent graduate of the Municipal and County Administration course at the School of Government and is a past president of the North Carolina Local Government Budget Association.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
