Bar: Breathe Cocktail Lounge
Age: 30
Where are you from? King, North Carolina.
How long have you been bartending? 9 years.
What’s your favorite drink to make? Smoked-Old Fashioned. A Smoked-Old Fashioned is a simple yet elegant twist on a traditional Old Fashioned. The addition of orange bitters and a touch of smoke gives the classic cocktail just the right citrus note and depth of flavor!
How did you become a bartender? To be honest, it’s been so long ago I barely remember. I’ve been in the service industry since I could work. I started as a server, and as soon as I turned 21, I was asked to bartend and been doing it ever since.
What do you enjoy most about bartending? Meeting new people—I love talking to people. I don’t do much as far as going out is concerned, so bartending allows me to meet all different types of people and make new friendships.
What’s your favorite drink to drink? Wine! Red-blends and Pino Grigio are my go-to.
What’s your favorite after-dinner drink? I’d rather skip dessert and have a dessert drink! My go-to is a Key Lime Martini!
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen bartending? At the upscale bar where I worked, a guy approaching customers throughout the night and asking them, “Do you like dinosaurs?” After three or four of these innocent-enough encounters, he suddenly jumps onto a table, squats down real low, puts on his “T-Rex arms,” and starts screeching like a Jurassic Park velociraptor. He’s craning his neck back and forth, jumping from table to chair, to next table, stalking the kids, and screeching at them. It takes a good five minutes before his party is able to corral him and get the freak out of there. Honestly, probably the funniest thing I’ve seen.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
Most of the biggest tips I’ve received have never been in monetary form but in life lessons and values learned from customers.
