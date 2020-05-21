Greensboro, NC – In the midst of economic and social uncertainty comes good business news: Steinway Piano Gallery – Greensboro has been awarded the coveted “Partners in Performance” dealer of the year award from Steinway & Sons, makers of the finest pianos in the world. This accolade recognizes the top Steinway dealer from among 65+ showrooms across North America. Nomination and selection are based on dealer performance in categories including sales, customer service, technical service, concert & artist activities, and more. The award was presented to Steinway Piano Gallery – Greensboro during the Steinway & Sons annual dealer meeting, which took place in March in Orlando, Florida.
“The Partners in Performance award is the highest honor bestowed to our dealers each year,” said Todd Sanders, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Steinway & Sons. “This designation highlights Steinway Piano Gallery – Greensboro’s successful year and the exemplary work this dealer has done for Steinway since they first opened their doors. We’re pleased to recognize the Loves and to thank them for their ongoing commitment.
“We are thrilled and honored to have this award, which recognizes our activities on behalf of Steinway,” said Mark Love, CEO of Steinway Piano Gallery – Greensboro. “To be selected as Steinway’s dealer of the year is an acknowledgement not just of our sales accomplishments but of our firm commitment to promoting art and culture in the communities we serve. We are very proud.”
“And, this award has reminded us what it means to be Steinway during difficult times as well. Right now, it is even more critical that we provide resources and support for our educators and their piano students who are now participating in virtual lessons,” said Katherine Love, President of Steinway Piano Gallery – Greensboro. “We have enhanced our rental programs as well as our virtual piano shopping platforms to allow our clients safe, secure options as they look towards healthy home activities like learning to play the piano.”
Photo Caption: “Ron Losby, Chief Executive Officer of Steinway & Sons (left) presents the Partners in Performance Dealer of the Year Award to Mark and Katherine Love of Steinway Piano Gallery – Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville.”
About Steinway Piano Gallery – Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville
Steinway Piano Gallery, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC, is owned and operated by Mark and Katherine Love. The Love family is dedicated to providing the finest new and pre-owned pianos in all price ranges. Steinway Piano Gallery is an active partner with many local arts and cultural organizations and is committed to joining like-minded individuals, institutions, and organizations in supporting active music participation. For more information, visit steinwaycarolinas.com.
About Steinway & Sons
Since 1853 Steinway pianos have set an uncompromising standard for sound, touch, beauty, and investment value. Steinway remains the choice of 9 out of 10 concert artists, and it is the preferred piano of countless musicians, professional and amateur, throughout the world. For more information, visit www.steinway.com.
