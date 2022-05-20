STEEL HANDS BREWING CELEBRATES FIRST NORTH CAROLINA TAPROOM WITH TRIAD GRAND OPENING
Steel Hands Brewing is excited to announce the grand opening of its second brewery location at 1918 West Gate City Blvd in Greensboro this weekend. A grand opening will be hosted Sat., May 21,Noon-11pm and continue through Sun., May 22, 10am-9pm.
The grand opening will celebrate with live music each day from local and regional artists, local food trucks, 10 craft beers on tap, and dog-friendly outdoor patio space for the community to enjoy. Featured on tap will be two beers brewed exclusively for the Greensboro taproom grand opening that include the 336 Summer Pale Ale and Gate City IPA, both brewed with NC Malt.
The nearly $4M+ dollar investment, located adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, features a 20-barrel brewhouse with a 12,000-barrel/year capacity, custom-designed taproom, retail area, stage for live music, event space and outdoor gathering space for the community to enjoy. The expansion will invest in the Gate City Corridor through economic stimulus, creation of jobs, community outreach and distribution across North Carolina.
The brewery will be producing quality craft beers that will be kegged and canned for North Carolina distribution and sales in the taproom as well as bringing in our established craft beer brands from the Cayce, South Carolina market.
For more information on Steel Hands Brewing, please visit steelhandsbrewing.com and become a fan at facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Steel Hands Brewing opened December 1st, 2018 and is headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina as the largest production brewery in the Midlands. The 15,000 square foot facility offers a 30-barrel production brewhouse, custom designed taproom, full restaurant on-site, outdoor gathering space, and live entertainment stage. Our story is inspired by the surrounding hard-working industries that have shaped the founding principles of commitment to quality products, and we are dedicated to serving the highest quality beer with exceptional consistency. We are an advocate to the locate movement and we aspire to support the community and its organizations. For more information, visit our website at www.steelhandsbrewing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.