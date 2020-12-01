GREENSBORO, NC (November 30, 2020) – This year has been full of unique challenges to which we have all had to learn and adapt. The results of those challenges have led to an ever changing landscape that requires us all to work together going forward. In the city of Greensboro we currently have 56 homicides, more than we have ever had, with a month left in the year. Of those victims, 6 are white, 3 are Hispanic and 47 are African American. I along with every officer and civilian employee of the Greensboro Police Department find those numbers unacceptable and are working diligently to address this problem.
In May of this year, I reorganized the department with a goal to increase efficiency and to specifically address violent crime. As part of the reorganization, we started our Violent Crime Strategy. The Violent Crime Strategy takes resources from multiple divisions and aligns them to better respond, investigate, and solve violent crimes in our community. The goal has been to increase cooperation within the department and with other local, state and federal agencies to allow better communication and coordination in response to violent crime. In addition, we have tasked our patrol divisions to be more proactive with community policing efforts. We have also completed several special operations that have removed multiple guns and illegal narcotics from the Greensboro community. To date, we have confiscated over 1,000 guns, however, we have had approximately 1,190 assaults involving firearms which is a 19% increase compared to this time last year. Although we are yielding results through enforcement efforts, this is clearly not enough and we are continuing to review our efforts to determine what we need to do differently.
In July of this year I asked for the community’s help in reducing these senseless acts of violence. This is a community problem and will require a community response. We as an organization have reached out to groups comprised of resources from other city departments, organizations and individuals that will look at ways we can begin to assess what issues may lead to violent crime and find ways to address those deeper issues. While police are responsible for responding to violent crime, we as a community must address those factors that lead to violent crime. Many of those factors are rooted in access to employment, housing, education, health care and mental health care to name a few. As we ask the community for help in addressing these issues, we the police department, must address the individuals who are actively and illegally carrying firearms and are impacting the ability of all of our citizens to live in safe communities.
As I examine the police department, I’ll look at our current efforts and how we have allocated our resources. I’ll also look at any needs we have for additional resources. I also ask our community partners to look at your organizations and determine how efforts can be increased to address the issues that lead to violent crime. And I ask for the help of our entire community by providing us with the information that is critical in solving the crimes that are unsolved and alerting us to potential violent activity.
As we work through these difficult times, the Greensboro Police Department remains committed to reducing violence in our community. We will continue to look at ways we can adjust resources in neighborhoods and find ways to improve relationships in those communities that are most affected. We will support ideas from the community aimed at reducing violence understanding that a majority of the issues we face as a community cannot be solved by the Police. We will also work to strengthen our relationships with organizations that have the appropriate resources to address the issues that lead to violent crime.
I know that we as a Community and we as a Police Department have a lot of work to do. I hope as a community we will embrace honest conversations about how we can build, repair and improve relationships and build trust. The Greensboro Police Department will continue do its best each day to ensure we make Greensboro safe place for all people.
Brian L. James, Chief of Police
