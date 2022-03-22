afsadsf

State of Downtown Greensboro Annual Meeting Slated for April 7

Keynote speaker will be Andy Sandler, new owner of the Greensboro Grasshoppers

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2022) – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) is gearing up for an evening spent celebrating the growth and innovation within Downtown during the past year. 

The State of Downtown Annual Meeting, Hitting it Out of the Park, will take place on April 7 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Elm & Bain and will feature guest speaker and new owner of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Andy Sandler. Sandler will discuss exciting new projects and opportunities at First National Bank Stadium. DGI President and CEO, Zack Matheny, will also speak about current and future development projects in the center city. 

“On a recent tour with a potential downtown restaurant owner, he boldly stated that Greensboro is the next Charlotte, and I couldn’t agree with him more,” Matheny says.  “We are seeing unprecedented growth in the center city and I am excited to share what’s on the horizon with our community.”

As the first in-person annual meeting since 2019, this year’s program is split into two sections –  the speaker series followed by a reception and networking opportunity from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The meeting is presented by Allegacy, with gold-level support by UNC Greensboro and North Carolina A&T University. 

“Downtown Greensboro is truly ‘hitting it out of the park’ with its economic development efforts. Allegacy is proud to support the growth and revitalization in the area with this sponsorship and by serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the area,” said Brian Vannoy, Executive Vice President at Allegacy Federal Credit Union. “Greensboro’s vibrant downtown is a terrific place to live, work and play.  It has become a regional destination, furthering economic growth and tourism opportunities for the entire city and beyond.”

The speaker portion of the meeting is sold out. Reception tickets are still available to the public at $35 per person and includes networking, an open bar, and heavy hors-d'oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/annual-meeting/.  

 

