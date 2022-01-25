Stained Glass Playhouse to present Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”
Winston-Salem, NC – Stained Glass Playhouse will present Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”, February 11-12 & 18-19 at 8 pm and February 13 & 20 at 3 pm. **PLEASE NOTE UPDATED PERFORMANCE DATES**
Directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier and starring Debra Hanson, Drew Baker, Sandy Scott, Chris Swaim, Peggie Kaan Dull, Bob Montle, Annabelle Baker, and Brian Joyce, "Plaza Suite" is a 3-act romantic comedy, with each act featuring a different couple that successively occupy the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York. First, a suburban couple return on their anniversary to the suite in which they honeymooned 23 (or was it 24?) years earlier, in an attempt to revitalize a struggling marriage. Next, a Hollywood producer calls a childhood sweetheart, now a suburban housewife, for a little diversion, but she proves to be more than the match he bargained for. Finally, the mother and father of a bride-to-be argue about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom where their guests await.
"Plaza Suite" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
All performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite/.
Season Flex Tickets – four admissions to be used across any of this season’s remaining productions – are also on sale now, for $58 for adults, $48 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $42 for students. For more information about our season, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/2021-2022-season/.
For all tickets:stainedglassplayhouse.org/tickets/ or contact the Box Office at (336) 499-1010.
Photo captions/credits:
Sam (Drew Baker) and Karen (Debra Hanson) return on their anniversary to the suite in which they honeymooned 23 -- or was it 24? -- years earlier to try and revitalize their struggling marriage, in Neil Simon’s "Plaza Suite" at Stained Glass Playhouse. Photo courtesy of Neil Jester - Fine Art Photography.
Jesse (Chris Swaim), a Hollywood producer, calls his childhood sweetheart Muriel (Sandy Scott) -- now a suburban housewife -- for a little diversion, but she proves to be more than the match he bargained for, in Neil Simon’s "Plaza Suite" at Stained Glass Playhouse. Photo courtesy of Neil Jester - Fine Art Photography.
Roy (Bob Montle) and Norma (Peggie Kaan Dull), the father and mother of an anxious bride-to-be, argue about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom where their guests await, in Neil Simon’s "Plaza Suite" at Stained Glass Playhouse. Photo courtesy of Neil Jester - Fine Art Photography.
About Stained Glass Playhouse
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in affordable, professional-quality productions in a small, intimate setting, offering shows and theatrical events which encompass moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
