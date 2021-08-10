Greensboro, NC: Guilford Urban Farming Initiative [GUFI], a Guilford County nonprofit, and St. Phillip AME Zion Church and many volunteers are working together to create a community farm.
Ribbon Cutting & Community Tours
St. Philip AME Zion Church
1330 Ashe Street
Greensboro, NC 27406
Saturday, August 21, 2021
4:00 pm until 6:00 pm
Ribbon Cutting at 4:15pm
Please join us for refreshments and tastings, music, farm tours, children’s activities and community conversations.
St. Phillip Garden of Peace & Community Farm is a collaboration with GUFI, St. Phillip AME Zion Church and many other collaborators in the community addressing the issue of food insecurity through community engagement, partnerships and sustainable practices. This urban farm aims to transform an underutilized lot to improve nutritional food access, health conditions, and environmental justice for the community. The farm invites the community to learn about the benefits of fresh, nutritional food on physical and mental health and combating chronic diseases, all while creating an attractive, community gathering space.
Located in Warnersville, Greensboro’s first Heritage Community, St Philip Garden of Peace will incorporate an edible landscape with a demonstration greenhouse, ADA-accessible raised beds, open in-ground vegetable plots, a children’s garden, cut flowers area, a pollinator habitat, perennials such as blackberry and blueberry bushes, Witch Hazel and Serviceberry trees along with other fruit trees.
St. Phillip Garden of Peace & Community Farm Ribbon Cutting is a culmination of hundreds of volunteer hours and support from many local non-profits and university students. Funding and support has generously been made possible by The UNCG Communication Studies Department as the inaugural host of the National Communication Center for Communication, Community Collaboration, & Change, The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, Walmart Community Grants, private foundations and donors. Our Platinum Sponsor for the ribbon cutting event is Publix Super Markets, Inc..
For more information or to get involved, please contact: Paula M. Sieber, Executive Director of Guilford Urban Farming Initiative | GUFI 336-404-2222 Letsbegufi@gmail.com.
