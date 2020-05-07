New locations part of healthy grocer’s national pickup expansion
Greensboro, NC– Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to 46 stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, including their Triad location at 3357 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, as an added convenience for families looking to shop for healthy products without entering the store during this incredible time of need.
Starting today, customers can shop among more than 12,000 fresh, natural and organic products at sprouts.com/order to be picked up at Sprouts. These latest locations are part of the healthy grocer’s national pickup expansion with Instacart, which is expanding to more than 340 Sprouts stores nationwide.
The service allows customers to plan grocery pick up for the same day or to schedule several days in advance, subject to availability. Customers are alerted when their order is prepared by a Sprouts team member and ready for pickup. Their personal Sprouts shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.
Sprouts also offers local grocery delivery through Instacart to select zip codes, expanding access to the healthy products that shoppers trust Sprouts to provide.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 32,000 team members and operates over 340 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.
About Instacart
Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 350 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested is becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.