SPRING FLING ART SALE
Sat., May 1, 2021 from 10am – 4pm
1104 N Rotary Dr, High Point NC 27262
Local Triad artists will come together on Saturday, May 1st, for a SPRING FLING ART SALE. Join us from 10 am – 4pm for the perfect kick off to Mother’s Day shopping. We will have artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Jennifer Donley, and handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery. Also featured will be Carolina Red Café with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
Kathryn Cushwa Gerace is a High Point native. Kathryn was raised surrounded by creativity. With an interior designer turned art teacher as a dad and a self-taught seamstress and a jack of all trades for a mother, it was inevitable that she would be a creative type. From an early age, Kathryn constantly created. Through years of hard work and with a formal education, Kathryn is truly becoming a master of her craft. Ethel B Designs specializes in custom watercolors, hand painted family portraits, digital art prints, note cards and greeting cards. Our main goal is to make art affordable for all! “Creating art to capture your life moments and joy while brightening your home with pops of color.” https://ethelbdesigns.square.site/
Jennifer Donley is an artist and teacher at Theatre Art Galleries in High Point and Creative Aging Network-NC in Greensboro. “I have found art to be a universal language that we all speak. I am a firm believer in all of the therapeutic benefits that art has to offer. If you don’t enjoy making art, then you just haven’t found your medium yet! I am a mixed media artist. Acrylics, ink, torn paper, collage and watercolor are just a few of the mediums that I use to express myself. My compositions are an exercise in creativity and an exploration of color and movement. Light, both figuratively and literally, is a recurrent theme throughout my work”.
Kelly Brooke Howard lives in High Point and has been a professional potter for 23 years. Her training began at Converse College and continued at the Penland School of Crafts. All of Kelly’s unique handmade pottery is wheel thrown and/or hand built from a North Carolina porcelain clay body sourced from Asheville, NC. She uses a centuries old embossed style of surface decoration known as sprigging where she applies hand carved dragonflies and flowers individually to the leather hardened pots and fired with custom glazes. All of the work is very durable, food safe, microwave, and dishwasher safe. https://www.etsy.com/shop/KellyBrookePottery
Carolina Red Café’s owner, Rodney Byerly, is a High Point local. Carolina Red Café serves up fresh organic and fair-trade coffees locally roasted in small batches as well as a variety of tea offerings and baked goods from Beloved Bake Shoppe. “The main purpose is to honor the life and legacy of my Mother - a life she dedicated to providing love, care, and laughter to others, especially in their times of most need. Many aspects of this business have been devoted to show appreciation for things she enjoyed most, such as her love for the color red, Christmas, and of course coffee. So, as you enjoy your next cup, know your support of Carol in a Red Café has great significance!
We look forward to seeing you at this fun outdoor event which will be held at 1104 N Rotary Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Please wear a mask.
