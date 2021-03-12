Spirit Airlines will resume nonstop flights between PTI and Orlando (MCO), beginning Wed., May 5. They will also add nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) May 6.
Tickets are on sale now at www.spirit.com.
MCO schedule PTI
Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday departing PTI at 11:23 a.m. and arriving MCO at 1:08 p.m.
Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday departing MCO at 9:00 a.m. and arriving PTI at 10:38 a.m.
FLL schedule PTI
Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday departing PTI at 6:45 p.m. and arriving in FLL at 8:55 p.m.
Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday departing FLL at 3:50 p.m. and arriving PTI at 5:55 p.m.
Kevin Baker, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, Executive Director said, “We are very pleased to have Spirit return to PTI and to Fort Lauderdale. We need the community’s support to make this new service successful.”
