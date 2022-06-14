As an avid cigar smoker, Wayne Southerland always dreamed of owning his own cigar lounge. Being a High Point native, he spent much of his life building a career in the furniture industry and also spent many years conceptualizing the perfect cigar lounge atmosphere in his mind. The décor would be extraordinary, the humidor pristine, and the cigars superior. This Summer his dream is becoming a reality with the opening of Southerlands Cigar Lounge, appropriately named after him.
https://www.southerlandscigarlounge.com
Southerlands will cater to a diverse clientele and will delight every type of cigar enthusiast, from novice to connoisseur. This cigar lounge has the perfect atmosphere whether guest come in to socialize with friends, host a business meeting, plan a celebration, or merely to indulge in a relaxing cigar. The space will be open year-round and features beautifully designed bar, luxury seating, a 700-square-foot outdoor deck, private smoke rooms and lockers for beverage storage. You're invited to be one of the first to tour this exciting new space this week!
WHAT: Southerlands Cigar Lounge Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
WHEN: Thursday, June 16, 2022 11am-11pm / Ribbon cutting at 11am
WHERE: 804 N Main Street High Point, NC 27260
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.