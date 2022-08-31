South Atlantic Contract Packaging Supports Kaleideum during September, National Hispanic Heritage Month
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (August 31, 2022) — South Atlantic Contract Packaging has made a $10,000 annual gift to Kaleideum in support of programming and outreach during the month of September, which kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month in the middle of the month.
Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. Hora del Cuento/Spanish Storytime will occur at 2 pm on three Fridays during the month: September 2, September 16, and September 30. In addition, Kaleideum will celebrate the colorful cultures, rich histories, and diversity of the American Hispanic and Latinx community through some of its regular Curiosity Cart programming throughout the month.
“We are so grateful to South Atlantic Contract Packaging for the support of Kaleideum,” said Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum Executive Director. “Kaleideum relies on dedicated corporate partners to help advance the museum’s on-site programming and community outreach initiatives. This monthly sponsorship program allows partners who share our dedication to Learning Reimagined to demonstrate their commitment to children and families in our community.”
Kaleideum is committed to furthering a diverse learning environment for individuals of all ages. “We believe that when we engage in experiences in a rich learning environment alongside people who may look different from us or have a diverse perspective, then our learning is deeper — as is the growth in our skills, our ability to hold multiple concepts at the same time, and our capacity to appreciate the viewpoints of others,“ Dampier said. “We look forward to celebrating National Hispanic Heritage month through our on-site programs and community outreach that help make Kaleideum such a special place. Que comience la fiesta! (Let the fun begin!)”
About South Atlantic Contract Packaging
South Atlantic Contract Packaging is a full-service contract packaging company located in Winston-Salem, NC. As a rising leader in contract packaging, the company delivers a variety of packing capabilities — from complex point-of-purchase displays to knitting and assembly to shrink wrapping and more. South Atlantic is the anchor for Wheelhouse, a family of packaging companies that serve dozens of customers in dedicated, stand-alone facilities across five states. Backed by leading technology with a focus on agility, South Atlantic Contract Packaging and the Wheelhouse sister companies are well-known for consistently delivering high quality products on-time with efficiency and effectiveness.
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
