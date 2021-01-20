Winston Salem Theatre Alliance, typically entertaining 20,000 people a year, has continued to persevere through 2020, presenting live entertainment outside while following all CDC recommended safety protocols. The theatre's philosophy and mission is to continue delivering live entertainment to those who want to attend, at this time when we most need it.
"Last year challenged us and reinvented our lives in a manner we could have never imagined. For certain, it has proven the power of and necessity for art," says Jamie Lawson, Artistic Director.
In addition to navigating the production of live performances during a pandemic, Theatre Alliance is also working towards fully funding the most significant campaign in the theatre’s 37-year history. The “Homecoming” Capital Campaign began in November of 2019 and has made significant progress. Most recently, the Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County announced funding of $25,000 to Theatre Alliance from “NC CARES for the Art” as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. However, the pandemic has slowed the ability of many to gift funds, and funding for the arts competes with many other importantissues within our community.
Theatre Alliance needs the community’s help to achieve a final push to the renovation goal of $750,000 which will cover construction costs for fully renovating the former Bluebird Cab Company locationat 650 W. Sixth Street, to obtain occupancy and transform into a theatre. The construction is scheduled to be completedin May 2021.
"Since 1983, Theatre Alliance has entertained and enriched the lives of thousands. It is our hope to be here to share our stories that span cultures, classes, and colors for many years to come." says Jamie Lawson, Artistic Director of Winston Salem Theatre Alliance. "If there was ever any doubt, the last nine months exemplify and prove our commitment to the arts community of the Triad."
Since June, after performances of “Evita” and “Urinetown” were postponed and “Something Wicked This Way Comes” was cancelled, Theatre Alliance, led by Artistic Director Jamie Lawson, has performed outside at two locations – in the parking lot of 650 W Sixth Street, Winston Salem, and its current location at 1047 W Northwest Boulevard in the backyard.
When Governor Roy Cooper's Phase One Order commenced, several of the theatre's 250 volunteer actors quickly focused their efforts on outdoor performances beginning with “Disenchanted” to audiences of 25 in the parking lot of the Sixth Street location. During the summer months and into fall, with construction on the new theatre underway, the troupe moved to the backyard of the theatre's space on Northwest Boulevard and performed “Tintypes, “Head Over Heels: Featuring the Music of the GoGos,” “The Doyle and Debbie Show,” “Always Patsy Cline,” and “Devil Boys from Beyond.”
When the Governor’s Phase Two was announced, actors were able to perform to audiences of fifty, much fewer than the 120 people who would usually attend shows almost nightly at the vibrant theatre pre-COVID. Nonetheless, the group continued to provide live theater in a safe, socially-distanced outdoor environment.
In November and December, audiences were treated to “The Christmas Schooner” and "Winter Wonder Wander". Although none of these shows have turned large profits, the theater's philosophy and mission is to continue delivering live entertainment to those who want to attend, at this time when we most need it.
Now, with the distribution of vaccines underway and an end to the pandemic in sight during 2021, Theatre Alliance is in hopes that arts lovers and live performance enthusiasts of Winston Salem will be ready to visit the theatre’s new home for more of the most fun live entertainment available in the Triad. Until then, Theatre Alliance will connect with audiences in any way possible. Livestream and pay-per-view shows are in development and will be provided during the winter months, with outdoors shows this spring.
The mission of Winston Salem Theatre Alliance is to inspire, transform, and unite the Triad through unique, diverse, and unconventional theatrical experiences. The vision is to combine a small stage with a big heart to provide outstanding live theatre for all people. Theatre Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws
