Greensboro, N.C.- Sip • Savor • Shop • NC comes to the Greensboro Special Events Center Sat., Mar.,12, 2022. An exciting one-day-only event, Sip • Savor • Shop • NC will showcase products from virtually every corner of the state, helping local and regional businesses thrive and recover from the past year's challenges.
There will be dozens of beverages to sample, including a variety of North Carolina wines and distilled products as well as a wide assortment of delectable treats and one of-a-kind shopping from an incredible array of talented artisans. It will be some of the year’s most talked-about and unique shopping – with a portion of proceeds supporting local independent businesses as well as our nonprofit beneficiary, Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a NO-KILL animal rescue and sanctuary, based in the Carolinas.
Tickets are on sale now for both sessions (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.) and (5 p.m.- 8 p.m.) and can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office or online at ticketmaster.by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and in person at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Event tickets are on sale now for $35 ($15 tickets for designated drivers) plus service fees.
For Tickets visit sipsavorshopnc.com
About Southern Vine Productions, LLC
Southern Vine Productions, LLC is an event management, promotions and marketing company with over 20 years of experience in producing and promoting corporate events, festivals and tradeshows, Southern Vine Productions specializes in show production, sales, sponsorships, as well as coordination and execution of events from conception through completion.
