Shugart Homes/Mungo Homes Foundation Announces Week of Service
Winston-Salem, NC. The Mungo Homes Foundation of Mungo Homes, the parent company of Shugart Homes, is proud to announce the second-annual Week of Service, which will take place May 8-12. With a tradition of giving back to the community and adhering to the Mission Statement of “To Serve so that other are empowered to thrive,” Week of Service is a company-wide initiative across all nine Markets where Mungo builds. Organizations were nominated by local Mungo Team Members and selected by each local Mungo Homes Foundation Board of Advisors based on qualifying criteria.
This week, Shugart Homes Team Members will spend company-allotted paid volunteer hours supporting A Bed and A Book, who provides clean, comfortable, age-appropriate beds and books to children from birth to age 18. Team Members will assemble and deliver 13 beds to children currently sleeping on the floor; as well as complete full room makeovers for two children who will see them for the first time on Friday, May 12th. https://abedandabook.com/
About the Mungo Homes Foundation
The Mungo Homes Foundation was established in 2021 with the sole mission of improving the communities where Mungo builds by providing economic, educational, health, housing, and emergency hardship support for events such as natural disasters. A portion of each home sold is contributed to the Foundation and is invested in the local community of that home.
