GREENSBORO, NC (November 18, 2020) – The Greensboro Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities will premiere a special Shoppers’ Day 35th anniversary virtual celebration at 10 am, Thurs., Dec. 3, on the committee’s Facebook page, the City’s YouTube channel, and the Greensboro Television Network. Former volunteers and shoppers are encouraged to host a watch party with their family, fellow group home residents, or classmates. Visit the committee’s Facebook page for watch party tips and ideas.
The Mayor's Committee is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all levels of abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. For the last 34 years, the committee has hosted Shoppers’ Day, an event that brings together hundreds of individuals with disabilities and volunteers for a day of holiday cheer and shopping. The event promotes empathy, acceptance and compassion and creates an awareness of the daily challenges people with disabilities face.
Shoppers’ Day cannot be held in-person this year due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, but this virtual celebration will give past volunteers and shoppers a chance to see old friends and enjoy a carol or two. The virtual celebration will feature special pre-recorded performances by shoppers.
The Greensboro Television Network is available on Spectrum Channel 13, NorthState Channel 31, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, Roku, or streaming on the City website.
For more information about the Greensboro Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gsomayorscommittee.
