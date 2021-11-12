Shop the Collections of Artfolios this Holiday.
Artfolios will hold a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 4 from 1-4pm at Current on Fourth Street. Shop the collections of 18 artists while enjoying performances by local vocalists: Luscinda Dickey (1:15pm), Tara Flury (2:15pm), and Kira Arrington (3:15pm). Drinks from Moji Coffee + More and desserts from Salem Kitchen. The event is free and open to the public.
“This holiday season I am especially looking forward Artfolios’ Holiday Bazaar where the city can come together and shop the unique and exclusive collections of local artists,” shared owner and visionary Carrie Leigh Dickey. “I welcome you to come sip a cup of coffee, bask in the joy of song, and enjoy time together.”
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:
Alix Hitchcock, Artfolios Artist; Andrew Stenhouse, Emerging Artist; Barbara Lister-Sink, Founding Artist; Barbara Rizza Mellin, Founding Artist; Carrie Leigh Dickey, Founding Artist; Dean Roland Johnson, Founding Artist; Emily Clare, Founding Artist; Hannah Gaskins Pabón, Emerging Artist; Jessica Singerman, Artfolios Artist; John Peaspanen, Artfolios Artist; Kevin G. Owen, Founding Artist; Kimberly Varnadoe, Founding Artist; Melrose Tapscott Buchanan, Founding Artist; Sharon Hardin, Founding Artist; Tim Bowman, Artfolios Artist; Trena McNabb, Founding Artist; Will Willner, Founding Artist; and Yvonne Peters Forbath, Artist Emeritus.
POP-UP EVENT LOCATION:
Current is located to right of the Linville Team Partners building at 210 W Fourth Street; Winston-Salem, NC 27101. This is the old Contempo Furniture location. On street parking is located along Third Street and Cherry Street. There is also a parking garage on Cherry Street beside the Marriott Hotel.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios.
To find out more or shop Artfolios’ collections visit Artfolios.shop or follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.