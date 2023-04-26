A recent bill filed in the state’s General Assembly would make it illegal for some of the Triad’s favorite drag queens to perform in public venues.
House Bill 673 was filed by Forsyth County Rep. Jeff Zenger and has been co-sponsored by roughly a dozen other members from across the state. The bill states that “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration” and it would be labeled as “adult live entertainment.” The bill groups drag entertainers with exotic dancers and strippers under the “adult live entertainment definition.”
Under this bill, to engage in “adult live entertainment on public property” in the presence of a minor (under the age of 18) would become illegal and a Class A1 misdemeanor.
If passed the bill could go into effect on December 1, 2023, according to the bill summary.
North Carolina recently made the news after a video circulated on social media depicting a high school student getting a lap dance from a drag performer at Forsyth Technical Community College.
Triad Drag Queens, Kings, LGBTQ community members, and allies are not happy with the proposed bill and have been vocal about their thoughts. The Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center in Greensboro released the following statement:
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center (GGF), unequivocally opposes the recent onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced during the 2023 NC General Assembly legislative session including HB 673 which would make drag performances illegal on public property or in the presence of anyone under the age of 18.
The proposed ban on drag performances is a clear attack on the LGBTQ community, and it sends a message that our identities and expressions are not valued or respected. This legislation will create a more hostile and unwelcoming environment for LGBTQ individuals and will have long-lasting negative effects on mental health and well-being. Drag performances are a form of self-expression and have been an integral part of our culture for decades. These shows provide a safe space for performers and audience members to explore their identities and celebrate diversity in all its forms.
“When a young queer person sees a drag queen, they might think, if that towering person in a mermaid-cut sequin gown can do that, then maybe I can make it one more day at school in the face of those bullies — as opposed to ending my life,” says Brenda the Drag Queen, host of Green Queen Bingo.
Green Queen Bingo is the longest-running drag event in North Carolina. Since 2004 Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center has produced Green Queen Bingo and raised over $700,000 to support the LGBTQ community. Tens of thousands of people have attended Green Queen Bingo making it a staple of the Greensboro community. Green Queen Bingo will be held on Friday, April 21st at Piedmont Hall. We encourage the community to attend Green Queen Bingo and other drag events in our community to show your support for drag performers.
We demand that our lawmakers protect the rights and freedoms of all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The LGBTQ community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we will not rest until we achieve full equality and inclusion in all aspects of society,” says Jennifer Ruppe, executive director of Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center.
To date, bills restricting access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth SB 639, SB 560, SB641, bills excluding transgender students from school sports SB 631/HB 574, SB 636, bills censoring discussion of LGBTQ+ Identity and racial justice from school curriculum SB 49, HB 187, and a bill to ban drag performances HB 673 have been introduced.
When asked what she thought of the bill, Brenda The Drag Queen, the current Green Queen and host of Guilford Green Foundation’s Drag Queen Bingo, said that this bill is more than about drag and minor protection.
“My thoughts are that this is just an extension of what we’ve seen in our country many times before. It was never about water fountains just like it’s not about drag. It’s about targeting and taking aim at marginalized communities. For example, Rep. Zinger who put forth the bill from Forsyth County, we were on opposing sides of a news story last night on ABC and he said ‘this is not a drag thing, it’s a minor protection thing.’ If that were true then all entertainment would be under fire from this. Movies have ratings, music has explicit content warnings, and just like that there is drag, just like there are theaters, of all types. Some that are appropriate for certain groups, and some that are inappropriate for certain groups,” she explained. “If the issue is minor protection, then the scope of this would be incredibly large. The fact that it is focused on drag queens is an extension of the forever existing connection that somehow queer people are perversive merely by existing.”
Drag King Roy Fahrenheit called the bill “blatantly transphobic and deeply unsettling for anyone who cares about the 1st Amendment.”
“It’s transphobic because it purposefully puts folks trying to live authentically as themselves in the same category as adult entertainers ... and they aren’t the same. Adult entertainment is a legitimate career and they shouldn’t get beat up by the government either, but being trans is NOT a job. It’s not a choice. It is who people are and any denial of that is the denial of a valid human life. Trans folks in NC deserve to be left the hell alone for once, especially after how our state treated them and collectively made a fool of ourselves to the rest of the country for HB 2.”
Fahrenheit said the underlying “transphobic aspects of this bill is definitely the scariest thing about it.”
“My partner doesn’t do drag but they are trans so by the logic of this bill he’s not allowed to go outside in public to their job at the doctor’s office? If the government can take this steep action then what’s next? Does that mean my partner then gets put on a list? What kind of government puts certain people on a list? Think about that. It’s terrifying, an invasion of privacy and it’s just morally bankrupt. For me as a drag performer and as a former journalist, it’s incredibly frustrating to see my state’s Republican representation completely warping and let’s call it what it is: LYING to their base about who is actually going out to see drag shows and what happens at drag shows. It’s mind-boggling to me how a party that prides itself as advocates of small government are actually participating in fascism by infringing upon others’ 1st amendment rights of the freedom of expression… I’m so thankful that my community in Winston-Salem values drag as legitimate art.”
Fahrenheit invites those who’d like to experience a drag show to Monstercade on June 16, 2023. The event is to support 5th Ave. Alliance, an organization in Winston-Salem that helps trans folks who are unhoused with employment, education, health/wellness, and legal assistance.
Brenda said that bill opens the community up to being perceived as a threat to the general community.
“What it’s telling us is that simply existing as LGBTQ around minors, is a threat. We know that can be deadly with such higher rates of suicidality and mental health concerns among queer, young people. We know because we’ve heard, seen, and learned that their exposure to other queer people, which also happened to a lot of kids and young adults in the presence of drag queens, that exposure and that inspiration can empower them to push on, find their voice and become the best version of themselves and all those wonderful things. This bill is not only robbing them of that opportunity, but it’s also telling people that simply existing in this country around the age of someone under 18 is a threat.”
Joanne Black agrees with Brenda. She brought her 13-year-old son out to Guilford Green Foundation’s Green Queen Bingo on Friday to give him the experience of being in the presence of drag queens. She’d taken him to a Drag Queen Story Hour at Scuppernong Book years ago and said that it made an impression on him.
“I think that that led to him feeling comfortable a couple of years ago to tell me that he experienced some same-sex attraction. We supported him as much as we can.
Instead of just getting angry about everything that’s happening I thought it would be really important to just bring him here because I don’t know if there’s going to be another event because of all of this crap that’s happening in the state house. I wanted him to have a real experience beyond what he had before. I thought that he would enjoy it and that it would be enlightening, fun, and expose him to different people and experiences,” she said.
Black said doesn’t understand “what’s to protect” minors from.
“This is just entertainment and they’re just beautiful queens dressing up, entertaining, and having fun. I don’t think shielding children from differences is appropriate. I think you need to be exposed to different types of experiences and views so that they can decide what they want to do in life,” Black said.
Grandmother Hannah Toran brought her 13-year-old granddaughter out to the event as well. She said that she feels if the parents don’t mind, neither should legislatures.
“The bottom line is if the parent decides to bring them or they are at the age where they say they want to go, then it should be ok,” Toran said. “Instead of passing a bill about who is performing, they need to figure out how to control other issues at school like bullying.”
Brenda The Drag Queen said that she finds it interesting that people argue that “kids can’t consent to be brought to these events.”
“Well, they’re not able to consent to be brought to church either. I’m not saying that this is consistent across all religious experiences, affiliations, or whatever ever but I am saying that what I’ve never heard at a Drag Queen Story Hour or at a drag queen event from people who are under 18, is that you’re wrong, you’re broken and you are going to hell. All of which I know my queer brothers, sisters, and siblings have heard in church. For a large period of your upbringing, you can’t really consent to anything that your parents do to or bring you to. So again, the argument is not about drag because you got people taking their kids to Hooters.”
This isn’t the first time that legislation has been introduced that would ban drag shows. The “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act” introduced to the U.S. House legislators last year, would’ve banned drag shows at federally funded buildings including public libraries and public schools. That bill failed.
Brenda feels that this bill will also fail and that it will not garner the support that some feel it will.
“I don’t think the bill will pass. We’ve seen this live and in action in Tennessee. The bill in Tennessee was passed but then suspended by a judge. The reason is that all of these bills have a complete lack of clarity. For a judge to have to adjudicate cases around this with that little clarity, it’s an unrealistic expectation. And it’s just bad legislation. Not to mention the fact that it’s discriminatory.”
Bookmarks, a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem, has used the Drag Queen Storytime as part of its programming and a way to engage with all members of the city’s community.
“This makes us sad,” said Juliana Reyes, marketing manager at Bookmarks of the proposed bill.
“This was an event for us to reach out to our community in a deeper way. We really do focus on cultivating communities and we do that with these events. We were trying to invite families and create a space where children and other people who didn’t have access to all parts of our community can be around a drag queen and be able to ask questions, have fun and enjoy themselves. We wanted to cultivate this community around belonging, and especially books.”
Reyes said the families they host enjoy the event.
“A lot of kids asked questions and they were just really engaged. They brought pictures to the performer and they were very excited to have them there. Everyone wanted to be there and have a good time.”
The organization had two Drag Queen Storytimes last year, one during Pride month and another holiday storytime in November. Reyes said that they received a lot of negative comments and a few threats behind the event.
At the time, they released the following statement:
Bookmarks looks forward to a safe, fun, and family-friendly Drag Queen Storytime this Saturday morning. Storytime is a regularly scheduled program that cultivates community through family engagement and celebrates the rich diversity of our world.
We look forward to welcoming everyone who wishes to celebrate Pride Weekend with us.
We look forward to welcoming all those who stand with us for the virtues of empathy, inquiry, free expression, and respectful discussion. We look forward to welcoming any members of our community who believe, as we do, that our community is better when it is inclusive, equitable, honest, and open.
We appreciate the support and cooperation of Pride Winston-Salem and the security provided by the Winston-Salem Police Department, and hope that those who come downtown for Drag Queen Storytime will stay to enjoy the Pride Festival Parade and Food
Truck Rodeo. We appreciate the ongoing and vocal support of our staff, board, volunteers, and loyal customers, who embody a wide and varied cross-section of Forsyth County and this region. We are grateful for the many people in and around Winston-Salem who have spoken up in support of this Storytime and of Bookmarks’ wider mission of “cultivating community by bringing people of all ages together with books and authors who educate, inspire, challenge, and entertain.”
We look forward to welcoming ever more readers — of all ages, backgrounds, and genders — this weekend and in the weeks and months ahead. We look forward to encouraging the spirits of childlike curiosity and mature understanding that reading can foster, the same spirits that make a community thrive and endure. We imagine a community where the power of the book brings forth connection and belonging for every person. Bookmarks will continue to strive towards this goal and welcome anyone who shares our vision to join us.
Reyes said there is no question on who wants to attend these events and it leaves the organization in limbo when planning programming for the rest of the year.
“We know who wants to be here. We don’t need anyone to cause harm. It just makes us sad that this is something that we have to keep an eye on or that this is something that we may not be able to do in the future when this is purely out of inviting everyone and trying to have a good time and supporting that love of reading and community,” Reyes said. “We are currently just in limbo as we kind of wait it out. Right now we’re trying to plan out our next quarter storytime and other events like that which we would have a drag queen come.”
Pride Winston Salem released the following statement in response to the announcement of the bill:
Pride Winston Salem, a local LGBTQ+ advocacy group, strongly opposes the newly proposed bill that would make it illegal to perform a drag show in public or where a minor could see it. The bill, if passed, would criminalize drag performances and impose felony charges on performers.
This proposed bill is a direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community and our freedom of expression. Drag performances are one of the cornerstones of our culture and history, and they provide a platform for self-expression and creativity. Banning drag performances would not only harm the performers but also the entire LGBTQ+ community.
Pride Winston Salem calls on all North Carolina legislators to reject this discriminatory bill and to stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. We urge them to listen to the voices of their constituents and to recognize the importance of drag performances in our society.
We also call on all members of the community to join us in opposing this bill and to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. We must work together to ensure that our rights and freedoms are protected and that we can continue to express ourselves without fear of persecution and retribution.
Pride Winston Salem remains committed to advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and to promoting equality and acceptance for all. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and to take action to protect the rights of our community.
