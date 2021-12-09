Share the Warmth with Mast Store and Columbia
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The hustle and bustle of the holiday season are upon us. As we bundle up to ward off the sting of the winter winds, we realize how truly fortunate we are to have a warm coat and hat. Some of our neighbors aren’t quite as lucky.
Mast Store is helping Share the Warmth in all its communities by holding a coat collection now throughout the month of December. In addition, Columbia Sportswear is donating new outerwear to help keep the chill away, too.
The coat drive is now in its 17th year, and the Mast Store is thankful for the support of our local residents and organizations and Columbia Sportswear.
Each store has carefully chosen a local organization that is well connected in the community to find new homes for each donated jacket. Please take a look in your closets and storage bins for clean, gently worn coats and jackets that may find a greater purpose in someone else’s closet. They can be dropped off at any Mast Store through December 31.
The Christmas and holiday season fill our eyes with wonder. Our spirit overflows with goodwill. And making a donation of a coat to warm a person will also warm our hearts.
