SENSORY GARDEN PROJECT RECEIVES MATCHING GIFT FROM CONGDON FAMILY FOUNDATION
HIGH POINT, N.C. (March 10, 2022) – The Sensory Garden at the High Point Public Library moves forward as The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation have pledged a $100,000 dollar-for-dollar matching gift.
“The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation are thrilled to support the Sensory Garden at the High Point Public Library and encourage others to match our support of this additional asset to our community,” said Foundation Executive Director Megan Oglesby.
“This project aligns with our mission of investing in organizations within the greater High Point area that promote improved quality of life by reducing barriers to opportunity,” said Oglesby. “Besides beautifying a highly visible intersection of our community, we are excited that the garden will provide an intentionally designed space for sensory learning, as well as an experiential garden space with therapeutic capabilities for all members of our community.”
“It has been an honor to spearhead this crucial project, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity and enthusiastic support from the Congdon Family Foundation,” said Chairman of the High Point Public Library Foundation Wil Elder. “Prior to this donation, we had raised approximately $350,000, and when the Library Foundation Board is able to match the Congdon gift, we will reach our final goal of making this project a reality.”
The Sensory Garden at the High Point Public Library will be a 7,000 square-foot, self-contained garden area that allows visitors to enjoy a wide range of sensory experiences. It will offer a plethora of educational and recreational applications for those with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, physical or mental disabilities, as well as a positive outdoor experience for all populations. The Sensory Garden project was selected as the Rotary Club of High Point’s centennial project in 2020, and they made the initial naming gift.
The library has a long history of offering extensive health and wellness programming for the entire community. The Sensory Garden will complement existing library programs like the Teaching Garden, High Point Farmer’s Market and the Arts and Education Plaza.
The High Point Public Library is a department of the City of High Point and is located at 901 North Main Street. High Point Public Library is committed to nurturing the joy of reading, sharing the power of knowledge, strengthening the sense of community and enhancing economic and cultural vitality.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.