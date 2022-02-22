Susan Sussman, refuge sponsor and Lynn Thompson, Outreach Coordinator with New Arrivals Institute along with Zuhai Atmar, will be guest speakers on February 25, 2022 at Sedgefield Women’s Club monthly general meeting. Zuhai Atmar was chosen by BBC as one of the 100 most influential women for 2021.
Over 68,000 rescued Afghanis have been housed in US Air Force bases with estimated 16,000 being sent to Texas, California, New York, Washington, North Carolina and Arizona. Greensboro anticipates receiving over 400 Afghan families.
Zuhai grew up as a Pakistan refugee and returned to Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban and after completing college. She started a recycling center in Kabul, home of 6 million people. Now Zuhai is living in Greensboro working for an immigration attorney. Her journey continues to be extraordinary with both great challenges and accomplishments.
Questions for the guest speakers are to be submitted to SWC President, Cindy Baggett, by February 21, 2022 via email: baggettfun@gmail.com. A selection of questions will be answered at the meeting on the 25th. Members of the press are invited to attend the meeting held at Sedgefield County Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, Greensboro 27407, lower level Ballroom, guest speakers to begin around 10:45am.
Sedgefield Women’s Club (SWC) is a philanthropic group of over 100 members living in the Sedgefield community. SWC holds several fundraisers each year and contributes monies to the community, nationally and internationally. Outreach theme of this year is addressing “Needs of our Children.” SWC was federated in 1961 and has international affiliation with General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
