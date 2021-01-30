Sedgefield Country Club recently announced that Chef Anders Benton will be joining their team in mid to late-February as Executive Chef. A native of Greensboro, Anders has been active in the culinary community since 2011 and is currently the Executive Chef at Gia: Drink. Eat. Listen.
Anders keeps fresh, local, and hyper-seasonality at the forefront when designing menus and sourcing ingredients, placing exceptional focus on creating unique dining experiences.
Anders spent a year in New York City broadening his skillset and further developing his craft, learning under highly acclaimed chefs including David Chang, Rich Torrisi, and Dan Barber. Upon returning to Greensboro, food and philanthropy began to intersect as Anders became involved with community events such as March of Dimes and Community Table in addition to teaching cooking classes at the Greensboro Children’s Museum.
Some of Anders’ accolades include 2018 Best Chef under Age 30 in Guilford County and runner-up in 2019 along with runner-up as 2019 Best Chef in Guilford County. Anders’ vision for the future of hospitality is a more unified culinary community that emphasizes growth for local restauranteurs, chefs, farmers, and producers alike.
In his free time, Anders enjoys fishing, gardening, and relaxing at home with his fiancée Meg - to whom he is set to be married this June - and their small herd of rescue animals.
Photo credit: Micciche Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.