HIGH POINT, NC – On Mon., Dec. 21, 2020, at 4:00 A.M. the High Point Police Department received an alarm call at Feeling My Wear, located at 306 suite 107 N Centennial Street.
Upon arrival, police could smell gasoline and they observed a broken Molotov cocktail, and an unbroken Molotov cocktail inside of the business. Also, inside the business, a rock was on the floor that was used to break the front glass doors to throw the bottles through in an attempt to ignite a fire.
Outside of the front doors was an unused Molotov cocktail. The attempted arson was unsuccessful and there was no fire damage.
Surveillance footage was recovered showing two unidentified individuals were involved in this act. Fire Investigator Mike Levins, with the High Point Fire Department, is requesting your assistance in identifying the two involved individuals.
Case Report Number: 2020-37846
Press Release prepared by Fire Investigator Mike Levins
