WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 4, 2021 – The SECU Family House has welcomed Erin Kennedy Craver to serve as its new Director of Development.
A native of Winston-Salem and a graduate of UNCG, Craver’s nonprofit career began with the YMCA in 2006 serving in the fields of youth development, membership, operations, and fundraising. She strongly believes in making an impact in her community by helping raise funds and oversee special events for local nonprofits.
In addition to being a member of the Leadership Winston-Salem Class of 2013, Craver has also been involved over the years with Junior League of Winston-Salem and Kernersville Rotary Club. She currently serves on the Board at Kaleideum in Winston-Salem.
About the SECU Family House: The SECU Family House is specially designed to provide affordable, comfortable lodging and support services for families and patients who are in Winston-Salem for medical treatment. The Family House serves patients and caregiver receiving treatment from institutions including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, and Trellis Supportive Care and relies on the generous support of the community to operate. A full fact sheet is available.
