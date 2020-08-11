WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., AUGUST 11, 2020–The State Employees Credit Union Foundation awarded the SECU Family House a grant of $100,000 for COVID-19 relief. The SECU Family House is a 45-bedroom hospital hospitality house, providing affordable lodging for patients and/or caregivers traveling to Winston-Salem for medical care that was forced to close temporarily due to the COVID pandemic.
“To help meet the extraordinary challenges of these difficult times, we have stepped outside the traditional scope of our grant process,” commented Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “Because the SECU Foundation has been active since its inception in the communities served by State Employees’ Credit Union, we understand the challenges these widespread organizations are facing to maintain viability in light of sharply increased demands for resources. We care deeply about the great service these non-profits provide, and we intend for these grants to help solidify these organizations and their support of our communities across North Carolina.”
The gift is transformational for the Family House, which closed from April 3 until May 11 and reopened with significant changes and safety protocols. The loss of guest revenue during that time and cancelling its annual signature fundraiser resulted in a significant financial impact.
“Illness and injury continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an array of issues for traveling families,” said Kathy Carr, Executive Director of the SECU Family House. “The SECU Foundation and its Board of Directors did exactly what any nonprofit organization hopes a collaborative partner would do during difficult times- they stepped up in a big way.”
About the SECU Family House
The SECU Family House is specially designed to provide affordable, comfortable lodging and support services for families and patients who are in Winston-Salem for medical treatment. The Family House serves patients and caregiver receiving treatment from institutions including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, and Trellis Supportive Care and relies on the generous support of the community to operate. A full fact sheet is available.
About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves 2.5 million members through 270 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.
