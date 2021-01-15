WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., January 15, 2021 – The SECU Family House elected its 2021 slate of officers on the Board of Directors: Raul Colon (Chair), José Rodriguez (Vice Chair), Jackie Brewer (Secretary), Kevin Mack (Treasurer), and Mike Gannaway (Member-at-Large).The Family House also elected Lynn Auringer, Community Volunteer, Nicole Brenner, Novant Health, and Tim Nestor, Reynolds American, Inc. to their first three-year terms.
Returning board members include Will Barnes, Heather Bolt Mikeal, Michelle Clifton (Past Chair), John Elster, Jennifer Hayden, Chris Hewitt, Roy Johnson, Debbie Marshall, Megan Martin-Wall, Musette Nesbit, and Erik Summers. The Family House recognizes the accomplishments of its retiring members, Leigh Cameron-Atkins and Bruce Brown.
###
About the SECU Family House: The SECU Family House is specially designed to provide affordable, comfortable lodging and support services for families and patients who are in Winston-Salem for medical treatment. The Family House serves patients and caregiver receiving treatment from institutions including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, and Trellis Supportive Care and relies on the generous support of the community to operate. A full fact sheet is available.
