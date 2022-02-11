Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Receives $75,000 through Bank of America’s COVID-19 Employee Booster Initiative

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina recently received a $75,000 donation from Bank of America to address food insecurity in the Triad. The donation is part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to get boosted, while supporting the overall health and well-being of the community.
Celebrating the program and donation today were Greg Cox, President of Bank of America Triad; Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC; and Michelle Schneider, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Cone Health.
The contribution is part of the bank’s longstanding efforts to address hunger relief and strengthen local communities. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has previously provided $115,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC in support of hunger relief efforts. Nationally, Bank of America committed $10.6 million to local hunger-relief organizations through this latest effort.
Eric Aft, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina
“The leadership at Bank of America has shown time and again its commitment to the health and well-being of people and communities through its investments in innovative solutions and approaches,” said Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC CEO Eric Aft. “These investments have included commitments to Second Harvest’s highly-regarded Providence Culinary Training program and funds enabling us to get more healthy food to residents across our 18-county service area. Bank of America’s recent initiative to donate $100 to Second Harvest Food Bank on behalf of each employee who confirmed their booster status by a specified date is a win-win to support healthy communities for everyone.”
Greg Cox, President, Bank of America Triad
“As we support the health and wellness of our employees and the whole Triad region, Bank of America is taking a service-minded approach to solving hunger," said Greg Cox, President, Bank of America Triad. "Supporting partners like Second Harvest Food Bank will ensure they have the resources to meet the needs of residents in the Triad experiencing one of our greatest challenges, food insecurity. This is truly a triple win, benefitting our employees, Second Harvest Food Bank, and those members of our community facing food challenges."
One of Second Harvest’s beneficiaries and a partner in hunger relief is Cone Health MedCenter for Women’s food market where clinicians prescribe nutritious foods for patients in need. Bank of America also has a strong partnership with the Cone Health MedCenter for Women and is pleased to continue that support through this latest initiative.
Michelle Schneider, Cone Health
“Bank of America has been a strong advocate and supporter of health equity and Cone Health’s MedCenter for Women, and we are grateful for this latest donation to Second Harvest that will benefit our food market and patients as well,” said Michelle Schneider, Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer, Cone Health. “To address health, we must also address our patients’ basic needs, and this donation helps us all in our work to combat food insecurity.”
