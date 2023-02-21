SECCA's Spring Programs Enliven The Historic Hanes House
Two New Series Launch In Tandem with Placemaking Investments
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to announce new spring programs to take place at the historic Hanes House, signaling a new chapter for the stately event space. The artist talk and social series coincide with new placemaking and design investments as the SECCA team reimagines the ways the Hanes House can serve today's audiences. Both of the new series are free and open to the public.
ACTIVATING A HISTORIC GEM
Starting in March, SECCA will host two new monthly series in the 1929-built Hanes House. Held the first Thursday of the month, Fireside will present intimate artist talks representing a broad range of creative disciplines, set casually in front of the living room fireplace. The series kicks off Thursday, March 2 from 6–8pm with “Black Women in the Arts” featuring guests E'Laina Barron, Ashley Johnson, and Jurne Smith. Fireside is supported by Piedmont Wine Imports.
On the last Friday of the month, SECCA will host House Hangs, a social gathering with dinner by a rotation of local chefs, music by the area’s finest DJs, and cocktails on the Hanes House terrace. House Hangs is supported by Atwell Ford Real Estate, and kicks off March 31 from 5–8pm with chef Jordan Rainbolt of Native Root and a DJ set by Niervash.
“The Hanes House is the beating heart of SECCA. It brings to life the state’s industrious past and its innovative future,” said William Carpenter, Executive Director at SECCA. “The renovations and new programs celebrate the beauty of human expression in all its forms, inviting guests to hang out and to spend time with a diverse group of creatives in a warm and welcoming environment. The Hanes House provides Winston-Salem, the Triad, and North Carolina with one-of-a-kind access to contemporary arts and culture.”
This spring also sees the return of two ongoing programs. Launched the summer of 2021, Night Moods explores the interplay of electronic music, technology and digital art, filling the Hanes House with cutting-edge sounds and visuals. The next Night Moods will take place Saturday, March 11 with music by Treee City and Marteka Fair, and visuals by THEFACESBLUR. The concert is is supported by STITCH Design Shop. Tickets are on sale now.
Making a return from the pre-pandemic era, SECCA’s Art Bites series pairs contemporary artists with artisanal chefs for intimate and highly unique dinner experiences in the Hanes House living room. The next Art Bites event will take place Friday, March 10 at 6:30pm with artist Kevin Calhoun and chef Chris Almand. Tickets are on sale now.
REIMAGINING THE HANES HOUSE
Since 1977, the historic Hanes House has welcomed visitors into its wood-paneled rooms for warm conversations, dinner parties, and familial gatherings. Built in 1929 as the country home of textile industrialist and civic leader James G. Hanes, the Hanes House became the unlikely home of SECCA, or the “Winston-Salem Gallery of Fine Arts” as it was originally named, when Hanes bequested the house and grounds to the gallery upon his passing in 1972.
Nearly a century after the home’s construction, the Hanes House enters a new phase of life. In the coming months, visitors will see the Hanes House begin to transform. Long term plans include a café and retail space; for the time being, visitors will encounter a welcoming, unexpected, and occasionally whimsical place for connection and inspiration.
While the historic elements of the Norman Revival-style mansion will remain the same– hand-carved crown molding, marbled fireplaces, vintage French wallpaper– visitors will encounter fresh new furnishings and lighting. Furniture selections span from mid-century icons to works by emerging contemporary designers, an amalgam of the historic and the modern. The interior spaces have been refreshed by the SECCA team with support from Anna Impson and EMBER Audio + Design in downtown Winston-Salem.
A dynamic new brand for the Hanes House has been developed by an ad-hoc team of local creatives comprised of Adam Dixon and Rebekah Rhoden in collaboration with SECCA’s Philip Pledger. The new visual identity positions the space as a unique entity attached to yet distinct from the SECCA galleries, enhancing the overall visitor experience.
“We hope to play against the stuffy connotations sometimes associated with historic places like the Hanes House, and cultivate a vibe unlike anything else in the area; layered and design-forward, cool but comfortable,” said Philip Pledger, Marketing Director at SECCA. “This is a storied space, much-loved by previous generations who have warm memories of the house. We hope this new chapter will invite diverse audiences to come make new memories with us.”
Learn more about SECCA’s upcoming spring programs at SECCA.org/calendar, and follow developments at the Hanes House at www.haneshouse.com. The Hanes House can be found on Instagram and Facebook @thehaneshouse. For questions and inquiries, contact SECCA Marketing Director Philip Pledger at philip.pledger@secca.org,
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture.
SECCA has been an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh since 2007. SECCA members enjoy reciprocal membership with the NCMA, with access to numerous perks like free tickets to special exhibitions and discounted tickets to events.
SECCA is located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Recent exhibiting artists include Beverly McIver, Will Wilson, Kara Walker, Lonnie Holley, Elizabeth Alexander, Esteban Cabeza de Baca, Freeman Vines, Jillian Mayer, and Antoine Williams. Learn more at https://secca.org.
