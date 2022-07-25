Seasoned Agent Jennifer Hollowell Makes the 2022 RealTrends Agent Rankings
Greensboro, NC July 21, 2022 – The Denver, Colorado-based company offering analysis and information on the residential real estate industry, RealTrends, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Hollowell, REALTOR® and Broker of RE/MAX Realty Consultants, has been featured in the 2022 RealTrends Agent Rankings.
RealTrends states, "One of this year's highly ranked real estate agents in the United States is Jennifer Hollowell, an outstanding sales professional with RE/MAX Realty Consultants in Greensboro, North Carolina. She has always been a consistent leading licensed agent in her marketplace and a top agent at her brokerage."
Hollowell has been professionally involved in the real estate industry for over 15 years. With a long history of success, she is consistently ranked as one of the top agents in Greensboro and surrounding areas. She also has closed thousands of transactions in her career.
In addition to her production volume, she attributes her success to always putting her clients' best interests first. "I have a philosophy that if you take the time to listen, learn about your clients and work hard on their behalf - everything else will come naturally," she says.
A resident of Greensboro, Hollowell is a real estate broker specializing in residential real estate sales in the area and its neighboring communities. Her experience and negotiation skills are an asset to her clients, whether they are buying or selling a home. Her passion for helping people achieve their homeownership goals is evident in everything she does.
"It is always an honor to be recognized by RealTrends," said Hollowell. "I am proud to be included in such a prestigious list of top agents. The fact that I have been able to provide such great service speaks volumes about my commitment and integrity and the hard work and dedication I put into every transaction. I've never felt like this was just a job - to me, it's always been about helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership. That drives me and motivates me to continue to be the best I can be."
When asked what she loves most about her job, Hollowell said, "I love the feeling of satisfaction that comes from knowing I've helped someone achieve their homeownership goals. It's the best feeling in the world, and I am so grateful to have a career that I am so passionate about."
Hollowell's inclusion in the RealTrends Agent Rankings is further evidence of her commitment to excellence and dedication to her clients. She will continue to be a top agent in the Greensboro area and look forward to helping even more clients with their real estate needs in the years to come.
The RealTrends Agent Rankings are published annually and feature the country's top-producing real estate agents and teams. RealTrends uses several criteria to rank agents, including transaction volume, production levels, and average sales price.
Agents are remarkably ranked within their state and metro area, making the RealTrends Agent Rankings one of the country's most comprehensive and highly-regarded lists of top real estate agents. The selection of ranks requires a minimum threshold for closed transaction sides and/or closed sales volume.
Hollowell is notably ranked in the top 1.5% of all agents in the United States. This distinction puts Jennifer in the top echelon of real estate professionals nationwide. She also gets access to exclusive resources and events for top agents through the RealTrends AgentRankings platform. This reward is a great tool to spotlight her success and further her career.
About RE/MAX Realty Consultants:
RE/MAX Realty Consultants is a full-service real estate brokerage with six offices serving the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina. The company offers commercial and residential real estate services. It also provides property management, vacation rental, and corporate relocation services. With over 200 agents, RE/MAX Realty Consultants is one of North Carolina's largest RE/MAX franchises and has consistently been ranked among the top real estate companies in the Triad. Learn more at www.remaxrealtyconsultants.com.
About Jennifer Hollowell:
Jennifer Hollowell is a REALTOR® and Broker with RE/MAX Realty Consultants in Greensboro, NC.
About RealTrends:
RealTrends is a Denver, Colorado-based privately-held publishing and communications company offering analysis and information on the residential real estate industry since 1987. Its mission is to help its clients outthink, outwork, and outperform the competition by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted source of news, analysis, and insights. It is best known for its flagship product, the RealTrends 500, which ranks United States' largest residential real estate brokerages by closed transaction sides and sales volume. In addition to the RealTrends 500, it also produces several other well-known rankings, including the RealTrends 1000 and the RealTrends The Thousand.
To learn more about RealTrends, visit www.realtrends.com or connect with them on social media at www.facebook.com/realtrends, www.instagram.com/realtrendsinc, twitter.com/realtrends, and www.linkedin.com/company/real-trends-inc.
