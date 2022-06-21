Scudder Named Grants and Stewardship Manager at Reynolda
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JUNE 21, 2022)—Reynolda has named Christopher A. Scudder grants and stewardship manager. In this role, he will research, develop, submit and monitor corporate, foundation and government grant requests and strategies to meet institutional fundraising goals for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens.
Prior to joining Reynolda, Scudder served as grants officer for the Columbia Museum of Art in Columbia, S.C. At the Columbia Museum of Art, he was responsible for an annual grant portfolio of more than 1.5 million dollars from public, foundation and corporate sources. Earlier in his career, Scudder was director of development for corporate and foundation philanthropy at the University of South Carolina.
“Chris brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience to our already exceptional advancement team,” Reynolda Executive Director Allison Perkins said. “Grant funding is an important source of revenue for Reynolda, and I know that he and the other members of our advancement staff will work hard to ensure continued success in this area.”
Scudder received a Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude and with honors from the University of South Carolina in 2014.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
