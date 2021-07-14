Greensboro, N.C. – Schell Bray Partner Christina Pearsall has been named Chair of the Real Property Section of the North Carolina Bar Association (NCBA). Her term began on July 1, 2021 and will extend through June 30, 2022.
The Real Property Section handles many issues affecting real property practice in North Carolina, including drafting, monitoring and commenting on proposed legislation, monitoring and commenting on State Bar ethics inquiries, sponsoring and participating in pro bono projects, providing Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs and conducting a consumer protection and authorized practice program.
“Our firm’s success stems from our unerring attention to our clients and the considerable skills of our lawyers. Christina’s appointment to a key leadership position in the NCBA recognizes her expertise in this complex practice area. We are tremendously proud of her,” said Thomas C. Watkins, chair of Schell Bray’s Executive Committee.
Pearsall focuses her practice primarily on commercial real estate—assisting developers, property managers, individual and corporate investors and businesses with the leasing, acquisition, disposition, development and financing of commercial real property.
She is a founding member, past president, and former member of the Board of Directors of Piedmont Triad CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women). She has served on the Council of the Real Property Section since 2017.
Pearsall joined the Schell Bray firm in 2005. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina Central University (J.D., magna cum laude), where she was also an assistant associate editor of the NCCU Law Journal. She earned her LL.M. (Tax) from Boston University.
About Schell Bray
Schell Bray PLLC was founded in 1987 in Greensboro, NC, to practice in the areas of business law and related fields, with the commitment to rendering legal services of the highest quality on a timely basis at a fair cost. With locations in Greensboro, Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem, the Schell Bray practice extends throughout North Carolina and beyond, with regional, national and international clients.
