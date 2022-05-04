Scammers impersonate former Triad gun maker
Greensboro, NC -- Scammers are impersonating former Triad gun maker, Remington Arms. A consumer reported paying for a shotgun but never receiving it from website remingtonshotgun.com which lists its address as the former address of Remington Arms.
The consumer reported to BBB Scam Tracker that she did an internet search and remingtonshotgun.com came up with the shotgun she wanted. She says she placed the order and paid $389.94 by Zelle to an account with name Michael and the details of pettme382@gmail.com. So far, the company has not indicated when it will ship her shotgun.
On its website, remingtonshotgun.com says it's located at 870 Remington Dr., Madison, North Carolina. That is the former address of Remington Arms. Mail BBB sent to the address for remingtonshotgun.com was returned.
BBB checked the registration of the website to determine when it was created and where it was registered. The website was created on November 22, 2021, and the registrant name/information was not disclosed.
The business does not have an ATF license to sell guns as required by law.
BBB has requested information from remingtonshotgun.com by email and mail and has not received a response.
Remington Arms says it is not associated with the website.
Online purchase scams
The basic ploy of the online purchase scam is a simple one — you will not receive the items you paid for. The listing or website might be selling anything from a puppy to a used car. The seller may attempt to convince you to go outside the site’s usual payment methods, or to complete a purchase for a big ticket item, such as a car, sight unseen. The details and photos — often copied from a real seller’s listing — will look very real, but the low price may seem too good to be true (because it is!).
Tips for avoiding online purchase scams:
- Check out the website before making a purchase:
- Check BBB.org to check a business’s rating and BBB accreditation status. Some crooks may copy the BBB seal. If it is real, clicking on the seal will lead to the company’s BBB profile.
- Check BBB.org/ScamTracker to see if anyone else has reported the website or company.
- Scamadviser.com can often tell you how long a website has been in operation. Scammers create and close websites regularly, so a site that has only been operating for a short time could raise red flags.
- Do an internet search with the company name and the word “scam.” This may locate other complaints about the site.
- Scrutinize reviews: Scammers frequently post positive reviews on their websites, either copied from honest sites or created by scammers. One trusted resource to check reviews is at BBB.org. Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers. Look at the bad reviews first. These are more likely to be real and can help identify scams.
- Search for contact information: Use caution if the site does not have a U.S. or Canadian phone number, or uses a Gmail or Yahoo business email address. Check to ensure physical addresses are real, street view if available
- Keep a record of what you ordered: Make a note of the website where you ordered goods. Take a screenshot of the item ordered, in case the website disappears or you receive an item that differs from what was advertised.
- Pay by credit card: Credit cards often provide more protection against fraud than other payment methods.
Consumers with outstanding concerns are encouraged to submit a report in BBB Scam Tracker, https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker, and may also wish to contact legal counsel and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center IC3, https://www.ic3.gov/.
