ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS
It has come to our attention that the Regent Plaque & Sign LLC, 143 E. Ridgewood Ave., #1533, Ridgewood, NJ 07451 is sending out fake plaques for Triad's Best 2021 to our customers, over charging them and asking them to pay $189.95.

THIS IS A SCAM!

IF YOU GET ONE UNSOLICITED, DO NOT PAY FOR IT.

If you want an Official Triad's Best 2021 plaque: IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN HAVING YOUR AWARD MOUNTED IN A PLAQUE.

We have partnered with Winner’s Circle Trophies in Thomasville, NC for the very special price of just $75.

Please Call JEANNA at 336.476.6696 For More Information and Ask For The YES! WEEKLY Special

