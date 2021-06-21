breaking hot featured popular wire
"SCAM ALERT" DO NOT BUY FAKE PLAQUES FOR The Triad's Best
ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS
It has come to our attention that the Regent Plaque & Sign LLC, 143 E. Ridgewood Ave., #1533, Ridgewood, NJ 07451 is sending out fake plaques for Triad's Best 2021 to our customers, over charging them and asking them to pay $189.95.
If you want an Official Triad's Best 2021 plaque: IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN HAVING YOUR AWARD MOUNTED IN A PLAQUE.
