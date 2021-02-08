MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8 2021 – High School seniors planning to go to college have a busy few months ahead of them. Deadlines are rapidly approaching for scholarships, financial aid and, of course, making an enrollment decision.
Say Yes Guilford is proud to partner once again with Guilford County Schools, the College Foundation of North Carolina and the College Advising Corps to offer a free, three-part college planning session for GCS students. The series begins Thursday, February 11 with a Virtual FAFSA Pop-Up Session. Starting at 6pm students and parents will get pro tips for completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and they will have the opportunity to ask questions.
The series continues on February 18 with a second webinar: Accepted, Now What,” a detailed look at the decisions and steps ahead for students planning to go to college. On February 25 the college kickoff series concludes with “It’s Not Late,” support for students who are feeling behind on in their postsecondary planning.
The College Kickoff Series is free, and all sessions will take place on Zoom. Students can register at sayyesguilford.org/collegekickoffseries/.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life. Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford scholarship registration is open for GCS seniors through June 1, 2021.
