Sawtooth School for Visual Art putting Winston-Salem on the map
Sawtooth School for Visual Art in Winston-Salem is on the map. The American Craft Council’s new digital map features Southeastern museums, galleries, centers, studio tours, residencies, and schools that present the wide-ranging forms of crafts seen in the South today.
The direct link is https://craftmap.craftcouncil.org/map/ .
The map provides site visitors a window into the depth of history and contemporary engagement with craft throughout the Southeast. It launched at the virtual the American Craft Council’s Atlanta/Southeast Craft Week last month, an event that draws more than 30,000 unique visitors annually.
Sawtooth is included, because it “is recognized as the regional leader in community-based visual art education, providing unique and inspiring experiences, sparking creativity, and encouraging connectivity throughout the region,” according to the American Craft Council.
The American Craft Council is a national nonprofit that works to keep the craft community connected, inspired, and supported. It amplifies artists' stories, invests in creative economies, honors innovators in the field, and engages the craft community in discussion.
For more information about Sawtooth, visit www.sawtooth.com . For information about the American Craft Council and to see the map, visit https://www.craftcouncil.org/ .
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 76th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
