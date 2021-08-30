Sawtooth School for Visual Art is presenting “Metal Clay Expressions 3” and “Harlem on Steel” in the Davis Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. “Metal Clay Expressions” will be on display through Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. “Harlem on Steel” will hang through Sept. 30.
A reception for the artists will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27.
“Both exhibits are living simultaneously in the Davis Gallery, complementing each other beautifully,” said Amy Jordan, Sawtooth executive director.
“Metal Clay Expressions 3” features works created in metal clay by the presenters and attendees at the Metal Clay Artists Symposium, currently under way. It showcases the diverse techniques and possibilities of creating in metal clay.
Sara Sloan Stine is the Metals and Glass director at Sawtooth School and the organizer of the Metal Clay Artists Symposium. She is a graduate of Iowa State University, and has been a metals instructor at the Sawtooth School for more than 30 years.
“We’re thrilled to have such a wonderful selection of works in all types of metal clay, including silver, copper, bronze and gold that illustrate the possibilities of the medium,” Stine said. “As we cross the 20-year mark of metal-clay presence in the USA, it’s amazing to see how the medium has grown and how artists have stretched the potential of metal clay.”
C. Stephen Hurst, Sawtooth’s director of Photography, created “Harlem on Steel.” The show is a series of large-scale portraits of strangers on a single street block in New York City. Created during the summer of 2020, Hurst's exhibit documents the bold and rich variety of Harlem pedestrians negotiating life during the rise of COVID and Black lives Matter movement.
Hurst is a photographer and former educator at the International Center of Photography in New York City. His street and portrait work are heavily influenced by the artists Elliott Erwitt, Gordon Parks, and Richard Avedon, to name a few. For more about Hurst, visit www.amancalledhurst.com .
“I consider my work to be an evolving series of opaque self-portraits,” he said. “I want to reflect what I see in others and hopefully document what they see in me. For me, photography is about creating temporary moments of honesty, peculiarity, and above all, admiration.”
The school is continuing to follow pandemic protocols. Visitors are asked to wear masks, stay six feet apart, and wash hands frequently. Details are at https://tinyurl.com/sawtoothcovid .
For more information about Sawtooth Metals + Glass programming, contact Stine at sarastine@sawtooth.org, or 336-723-7395, ext. 1204.
For information about Photography programming, contact Hurst at photo@sawtooth.org, or 336-723-7395, ext. 1230.
Admission to the gallery is free. For more information, visit www.sawtooth.com .
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 76th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
