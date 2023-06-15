Sawtooth presents first-ever community yarn-bombing project in Winston-Salem beginning June 20.
Urban landscape, cityscape, call it what you will, cities are made of rebar, concrete, metal pipes, and shiny glass with the occasional green space to break things up a bit.
But what if you walked out one day and found those iron railings wrapped in bright woolen yarn or that familiar streetlamp pole swathed in a cable knit sweater or something else soft, bright, and comforting that we haven’t even thought of yet?
That’s pretty much what you will find June 20-Aug. 1. “Yarn Splash! Fiber Graffiti Community Installation” will start in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., and then move out into the city of Winston-Salem this fall.
Starting Tuesday, June 20, Davis Gallery will be open as a maker space for the community to create, add to, embellish, and collaborate on multiple large-scale fiber sculptures. Pieces made in the gallery will then be installed throughout the city to celebrate the opening of the Senior Services Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness located on Senior Services’ campus at Shorefair Drive. The new center is a partnership of 21 local organizations including Sawtooth, with construction expected to be completed mid-September 2023.
Participants of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds are invited to join in the community artwork by making or by donating materials. The final fiber graffiti installations will be made of many small pieces joined together, much like a community quilt, and installed in at least four locations around town over the following few months.
Participation is free. To take part in “Yarn Splash! Fiber Graffiti Community Installation,” visit the Davis Gallery between June 20 and August 1, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays or sign up online www.sawtooth.org for a Yarn Splash workshop. There will be crochet clinics Thursday evenings, knit ins Tuesday mornings and a rich roster of workshops throughout the project.
Betsy Messick, Director of Art + Wellness at Sawtooth, is the lead organizer. She can be reached at 336-723-7395, ext. 1205, or betsymessick@sawtooth.org . Artist-instructors teaching workshops will include Melissa "Bee" Bube, Dr. Spring-Serenity Duvall (Salem College), Jeanne Arzillo, and Dr. Rachel Fesperman (UNCG).
Yarn bombing is a type of graffiti or street art that employs colorful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fiber rather than paint or chalk. It is also called wool bombing, yarn storming, guerrilla knitting, kniffiti, urban knitting, or graffiti knitting.
Here’s a TED talk about yarn bombing by artist Magda Sayeg that gives one example
For more information, visit www.sawtooth.org or call 336-723-7395.
Sawtooth is celebrating its 78thyear as a multidisciplinary school for visual arts - strengthening our community’s creative core by providing high-quality instruction and hands-on visual art experiences for students of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels.
