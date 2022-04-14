Sawtooth hires key players
As it continues its exciting comeback from COVID restrictions, Sawtooth School for Visual Arts in Winston-Salem has announced the recent hire of three key players in the organization.
Leslie Schuneman, Director of Youth Programming, graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in Art History, a minor in French, and grand plans to live abroad and pursue more education in art history.
The pandemic radically changed her course, and by the fall of 2020, she was teaching art to more than 700 elementary students in Beauregard, Alabama. Through founding the first art program at the school, she quickly came to understand how fundamentally important the visual arts are to children and their development.
With her same passion for art, now refocused, Leslie says that she is thrilled to join a team that believes in giving the gift of art to all.
As Director of Youth Programming, Schuneman develops curricula and manages a diverse, innovative, quality arts education program for youth, ages 4-15. In coordination with other program directors, the Director of Youth Programming designs, coordinates, and implements age-appropriate courses and workshops in the multiple disciplines, including painting, drawing, ceramics, photography, digital arts, glass, metals, woodworking, textiles, and printmaking. https://www.sawtooth.org/classes-camps/youth-classes/
Rebecca Silberman, Registrar, will work to register Sawtooth students for classes and provide a welcoming, informative environment for all those visiting the school and gift shop.
Silberman has always been involved in the arts as a visual artist, dancer, and arts administrator. She believes arts education at any age can bring unique meaning and understanding to our lives. She holds double Bachelor’s degrees in Studio Art and Arts Management from the College of Charleston (S.C.).
After 13 years working within Museums and Art Centers in Charleston and San Francisco, Silberman comes to Sawtooth with enthusiasm for helping students find the art experiences that fit their interests and lifestyles. https://www.sawtooth.org/all-classes/
Ciara Loscombe is the new Director of The Art + Wellness Program, which provides supportive art experiences for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers in partnership with 11 healthcare organizations across Forsyth County. With financial support from the Greer Foundation, this program reaches thousands of children and adults impacted by cancer every year.
Loscombe moved to Winston Salem in 2016 to pursue a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree in Contemporary Dance at UNC School of the Arts. During her time there, she collaborated with siblings Monica and Jerome Johnson (UNCSA alumni) to open a community-based dance program, MJIDE, with a mission "to nurture dancers with comprehensive artistic education, enhancing understanding of cultural and social importance of the arts, providing high quality technical training for all."
After graduating for UNCSA in 2020, Lopsombe received a Master's degree in the Science of Management from Wake Forest University in 2021.
She said that she is honored to be a part of Sawtooth and to be surrounded by inspiring and talented artists each day, and hopes to use her diverse academic background to challenge preconceptions within the dance community and by exemplifying professionalism inside artistic spaces. https://www.sawtooth.org/studios/art-wellness/
Sawtooth is upstairs inside the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, and can be accessed from 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, call 336-723-7395 or visit www.sawtooth.org.
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 77th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
