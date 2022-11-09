Sawtooth Executive Director retiring, search for new director to come
The Sawtooth School for Visual Art announced today that Executive Director Amy Jordan is retiring at the end of 2022.
Jordan joined Sawtooth in 2012 as a part-time instructor while finishing up her degree in studio art at Salem College. She became the director of Sawtooth’s graphics, drawing, printmaking, and textiles programs in 2013 before becoming the VP of arts and innovation for programming in 2017. She became executive director in 2018. Jordan’s connection with Sawtooth runs deep. She attended the school’s summer arts honors program as a high-school student, an experience that she credits as an entry point into her lifelong journey with the arts.
Jordan said: “It has been an honor to lead our incredible staff and contribute to the growth and sustainability of this beloved community arts organization. Sawtooth is a unique resource in our region and one that ignited my path into the arts as a youth. My story has been repeated many times over throughout Sawtooth’s 77 years as a visual arts center. May these stories continue for another 77 years and beyond.”
During Jordan’s tenure, Sawtooth responded vigorously to the COVID-19 pandemic, closing and then reopening with effective protocols that allowed Sawtooth to keep serving the community and eventually expand Sawtooth’s reach and capacity. She also built strong relationships with numerous partners, developing the art and wellness program with area hospitals and other healthcare providers, and connecting Sawtooth’s instructors into local schools. Most recently, Sawtooth opened two wood-fired kilns on the campus of the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts.
David Valliere, the chairman of Sawtooth’s board of directors, praised Jordan for her contributions.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for Amy Jordan and her significant contributions to the school. I have worked with Amy since her time leading the Graphics department, during which I experienced her expertise in developing programming. In her role as executive director, her leadership was instrumental in navigating the challenges presented by the pandemic. Not only did Sawtooth survive the pandemic, but it also thrived.”
Sawtooth will be conducting a search for an Executive Director in the coming weeks. Check our website at www.sawtooth.org for more information.
For more information about Sawtooth, contact 336-723-7395, ext. 1203, or visit www.sawtooth.org
Sawtooth School is a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
