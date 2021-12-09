vz

Santa visits curbside shoppers at The Fresh Market at 3712 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, NC during the 2020 holiday season. He will return this year to participating stores December 9-12. Photo courtesy of The Fresh Market.

Santa to visit curbside shoppers at The Fresh Market

GREENSBORO, NC – December 7, 2021 – The Fresh Market is creating a joyful experience for guests this holiday season as Santa joins the Friendliest Curbside Experience in AmericaSM

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on December 9-12, Santa will accompany curbside pickup elves at participating stores as they deliver guests’ orders to their vehicles.

Of course, no Santa sighting would be complete without treats! Santa will gift each guest a mini candy cane and $20 off coupon that can be used on orders of $100 or more the first week of 2022. 

“Our curbside experience is all about special touches – and what better way to experience holiday magic than a surprise encounter with Santa,” said Brian Johnson, senior vice president of operations. “When guests order curbside from The Fresh Market, we want to give them a WOW moment every time.”

 

Rated as one of the Top 5 supermarkets offering the Best Customer Service by Newsweek/Statista two years in a row, The Fresh Market launched its Friendliest Curbside Experience in AmericaSM in late 2020.

Key components of the program include having designated personal shoppers to ensure quality and freshness, managers who double check and verify every order with their personal signatures, fast and efficient delivery to the car and a 100% satisfaction guarantee on every item in the curbside basket.

Guests are periodically treated to surprise delights including a fresh-baked muffin the week of Thanksgiving, a square of Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Dark Chocolate each Monday and free product samples throughout the year.

Customers notice the extra effort. The program has an average satisfaction rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

It’s not just curbside guests who will have a chance to meet Santa – in-store shoppers can get a peek of him, too. Between curbside pickup orders, he’ll be walking around the store checking out all the scrumptious gifts and stocking stuffers The Fresh Market has to offer.

Shoppers are encouraged to take selfies with Jolly Old Saint Nick. However, for the safety of our guests and team members, please keep a social distance of at least six feet. 

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.