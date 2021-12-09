Santa to visit curbside shoppers at The Fresh Market
GREENSBORO, NC – December 7, 2021 – The Fresh Market is creating a joyful experience for guests this holiday season as Santa joins the Friendliest Curbside Experience in AmericaSM.
From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on December 9-12, Santa will accompany curbside pickup elves at participating stores as they deliver guests’ orders to their vehicles.
Of course, no Santa sighting would be complete without treats! Santa will gift each guest a mini candy cane and $20 off coupon that can be used on orders of $100 or more the first week of 2022.
“Our curbside experience is all about special touches – and what better way to experience holiday magic than a surprise encounter with Santa,” said Brian Johnson, senior vice president of operations. “When guests order curbside from The Fresh Market, we want to give them a WOW moment every time.”
Rated as one of the Top 5 supermarkets offering the Best Customer Service by Newsweek/Statista two years in a row, The Fresh Market launched its Friendliest Curbside Experience in AmericaSM in late 2020.
Key components of the program include having designated personal shoppers to ensure quality and freshness, managers who double check and verify every order with their personal signatures, fast and efficient delivery to the car and a 100% satisfaction guarantee on every item in the curbside basket.
Guests are periodically treated to surprise delights including a fresh-baked muffin the week of Thanksgiving, a square of Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Dark Chocolate each Monday and free product samples throughout the year.
Customers notice the extra effort. The program has an average satisfaction rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
It’s not just curbside guests who will have a chance to meet Santa – in-store shoppers can get a peek of him, too. Between curbside pickup orders, he’ll be walking around the store checking out all the scrumptious gifts and stocking stuffers The Fresh Market has to offer.
Shoppers are encouraged to take selfies with Jolly Old Saint Nick. However, for the safety of our guests and team members, please keep a social distance of at least six feet.
About The Fresh Market, Inc.
Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
featured popular wire
Santa to visit curbside shoppers at The Fresh Market
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Bazaars
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Marketplace
- The Fresh Market, Inc
- Fresh Market Inc.
- Retailing
- Finance
- Trade
- Ecology Center
- Jolly
- Time-saving Meal Solutions
- Www.thefreshmarket.com
- Senior Vice President Of Operations
- United States
- Greensboro
- Brian Johnson
- Newsweek
- America S Best
- Thanksgiving
- Usa Today
- Friendliest Curbside
- America
- Delicious Food
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- 8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 10-14
- Congress: Bipartisan Legislation Introduced to Facilitate Expungements for Those with State-Level Cannabis Convictions
- Share the Warmth with Mast Store and Columbia
- Lexington and Thomasville Farmers Markets to Expand Year-Round with USDA Grant
- MASTER P HEADLINES THE NO LIMIT REUNION TOUR AT GREENSBORO COLISEUM
Most Popular
Articles
- First fire truck joins parade lineup
- 7th Annual “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” brings holiday splendor to High Point Theatre
- ‘Tis the season for Triad artists
- Greensboro Holiday Parade/A PHOTO FEATURE
- Man Charged with Secret Peeping: Naked From The Waist Down
- Gordon Ramsay Food Market to Open First Location at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Early 2022
- Tom Cruise’s Colorado Mountain Ranch Sells for $39.5 Million
- Festival of Lights is Bringing Big Cheer to Downtown Greensboro
- THE GREENSBORO HIP HOP FESTIVAL FEATURING LUDACRIS, NELLY, CEELO GREEN AND YING YANG TWINS
- HOT POUR: Bartender of the Week — Elysha Kantor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
Throughout this past year, I had the unenviable task of writing a number of columns about ce…
- Updated
If you watch enough old movies, you know that there are two types of bank robberies. The fir…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.