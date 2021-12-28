Samaritan Ministries Presents Good Samaritan Award to Jerry Enos
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (DECEMBER 28, 2021)—Samaritan Ministries has named Jerry Enos as the recipient of the 2021 Good Samaritan Philanthropy Award. Samaritan Ministries established this annual Good Samaritan Award in 2011 to honor individuals and groups that have made significant contributions to the organization’s ministry.
Samaritan’s hope is that the award will inspire others to give their time, talents, and resources to help hungry and homeless people in the Winston-Salem community. Last year’s recipient of the Good Samaritan Award was The Winston-Salem Foundation.
Enos has served Samaritan Ministries in a wide range of capacities, including being an overnight volunteer. He joined Samaritan’s board of directors in 2015 and later became treasurer, chaired the board’s major gifts committee, and served as president of the board.
“Jerry agreed to chair the board during Samaritan’s search for a new executive director and at a time when we had no idea that COVID was on the horizon. He was the first person to reach out to me with a warning call in March 2020 and urged me to create a plan to deal with the fallout from the then-looming virus,” Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Jan Kelly said. “Jerry and I have been on quite a journey together.”
“He was on speed dial during his term as president and provided incredible leadership, support, and stability throughout the pandemic as we created and implemented plans to continue serving our guests,” Kelly said. “Since retiring from our board, Jerry has remained actively engaged in our work, including leading a prayer team. He truly believes that the Holy Spirit is at work in this place and in the lives of our guests, our volunteers, our donors, and our staff.”
About Samaritan Ministries
Founded in 1981, Samaritan Ministries is an interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need. Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 East Northwest Boulevard near downtown Winston-Salem. For more information about Samaritan Ministries, please visit samaritanforsyth.org.
