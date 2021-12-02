Samaritan Ministries Names Ezell Marketing Manager
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (DECEMBER 2, 2021)—Samaritan Ministries has named Mynikah Ezell marketing manager. Ezell is a community engagement professional with almost a decade’s experience working with media, marketing content development, and operational management.
Prior to joining Samaritan Ministries, she served as volunteer services manager and interim communications and media manager for the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. Earlier in her career, Ezell worked at the Bryan Family YMCA in Greensboro and the YMCA of the Triangle Association Office in Raleigh.
“We are overjoyed to have Mynikah join our team. She already has hit the ground running during this season’s important Penny Campaign fundraiser and as we continue to serve our guests during cold weather months,” Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Jan Kelly said. “She brings a wealth of professional knowledge and experience, and I look forward to working alongside—and learning from her.”
Ezell is a 2012 graduate of Bennett College, where she received a degree in journalism and media studies.
About Samaritan Ministries
Founded in 1981, Samaritan Ministries is an interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need. Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 East Northwest Boulevard near downtown Winston-Salem. For more information about Samaritan Ministries, please visit samaritanforsyth.org.
